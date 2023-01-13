‘This kid is going places!’: 10-year-old reporter stuns netizens with his interaction with NFL player

A 10-year-old reporter stole the show after American football team Las Vegas Raiders’s match with Kansas City Chiefs in the National Football League (NFL) as he eloquently spoke with the player Davante Adams on Thursday. The young reporter, Jeremiah, has left netizens stunned as he interviewed Adams reportedly at Allegiant Stadium pointing out his game statistics.

The widely shared clip shows the little reporter clad in a crisp shirt and tie holding a microphone. The well-prepared kid elaborated on Adams. He is heard asking, “Wait, should I do my introduction?” Without fumbling and rather eloquently, he says, “Now, I am here with Davante Adams, wide receiver for the Las Vegas Raiders. He has got 95 receptions for 1,443 yards. He has got 14 touchdowns and he averages 15 yards per catch. It is an honour and a privilege to meet you today.” Meanwhile, Adams sits on his knees and watches the child with adoration.

Meet 10-year-old Jeremiah interviewing Davante Adams Follow jeremiahoneandfive(IG) for more pic.twitter.com/1J1rEItX7G — Wu-Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) January 12, 2023

They both shake hands and Jeremiah asks the football player about his greatest memory of his childhood, recounting his own. “One of my greatest memories of my life is going to your camp and doing a seven-on-seven against you. So, what is one of your greatest memories in your childhood?” he asks.

Adams responds, “Greatest memory of my childhood, I would say, when I was young, maybe about seven or eight years old, I had the opportunity to meet J J Stokes, who was with San Francisco at the time. That memory stuck with me because that was the first professional athlete that I met and it was a great experience. Really nice guy, he helped out the young kids and gave us great advice, so I had to say that.” He also managed to capture a photograph with Adam with a bright smile.

The budding reporter’s skills stunned many online and praises poured in the comments section. A user commented, “This kid is going places!!” Another user wrote, “He speaks with so much grace. He’s going very far.” A third user commented, “Get that young man a bigger microphone, he’s going places.”