10-year-old loses soft toy in Iceland, netizens unite to bring it back to UK

Social media, often frowned upon for alienating people, has acted as a catalyst for 10-year-old Hattie’s happiness. Her joy knew no bounds after she saw ‘Cowie’, a cow soft toy, on her bed after losing it three months ago during a trip to Iceland.

After finding his daughter sad about losing the soft toy, Hatties’s father Richard Sains’s posted on a Facebook group Travel Iceland about it which paved way for Cowie’s journey back home in Essex, UK.

Sains’s Facebook post received overwhelming support from people and comments kept surging. Social media users from different regions joined hands in bringing back the wide grin on Hattie’s face and within three days after Sains’s Facebook post, Cowie returned safely to the girl’s hands.

“Cowie had a proper trip home and made lots of friends. There are some great pics – including Cowie chilling with the crew on the plane home!” read Sains’ Facebook post.

” We often focus on the negative aspects of social media – but it does let you reach out to fantastic people all across the world in seconds who are happy to help you out,” he added.

Sharing glimpses of the teddy’s adventurous day on its way back home, Instagram user, Odinniceland said, “Cowie is having an adventurous day and got to model in front of a waterfall.

Cowie will go on an airplane tomorrow to London with another gentleman who is going, and tomorrow Cowie will be back home to his owner.”

Hattie’s mother Chrissie Sains also shared Cowie’s chilling pictures on her Instagram account. Netizens were delighted to read the story and many found the story fantastic and amazing.

“This restores some of my faith in humanity. Absolutely adorable and i love that so many people had fun with Cowie before it was returned home,” said a Facebook user.