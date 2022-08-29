scorecardresearch
Monday, Aug 29, 2022

10-year-old boy jumps into pool to save drowning mother who had seizure. Watch video

The boy has been hailed as a hero online for promptly saving his mother’s life.

boy saves mother from drowning, boy saves mother suffering from seizure in pool, 10-year-old boy saves mother, pool, rescue video, indian expressThe clip shared by ABC News on Instagram shows the boy climbing the ladder of the pool quickly and jumping into the water.

A video showing a 10-year-old boy jumping into a pool to save his mother from drowning as she had a seizure has gone viral. The boy has been hailed as a hero online for promptly saving his mother’s life.

The clip shared by ABC News on Instagram shows the boy climbing the ladder of the pool quickly and jumping into the water. He swiftly swims towards his mother who is seen struggling to stay afloat. He catches hold of her and moves her to the side of the pool. The boy manages to keep her face above water until another person arrives. The man enters the pool and holds the woman and the boy hugs him.

Watch the video here:

According to Good Morning America, the boy is Gavin Keeney from Oklahoma. His mother Lori Keeney, the woman who is epileptic and prone to seizures, told the media outlet they were having a “wonderful morning” when they had decided to jump into the pool for a swim. “[Gavin] had just gotten out of the pool and I just went into a seizure. It scared me more than I’ve ever been scared,” she added.

The man was identified as the boy’s grandfather by Good Morning America. The boy was rewarded by the Kingston Police Department, for his bravery.

Netizens were left emotional by the boy’s act and praised him for his bravery. A user commented, “The love this child has for his mother shows how much she loves him. This is beautiful.” Another user said, “This brought tears to my eyes. I am hoping everyone is ok.” A third user wrote, “The love this child has for his mother shows how much she loves him. This is beautiful.”

First published on: 29-08-2022 at 05:20:32 pm
First published on: 29-08-2022 at 05:20:48 pm
Former ministers to ex-MLAs, who are on Team Azad?

Former ministers to ex-MLAs, who are on Team Azad?

HC rejects bail plea of Mukhtar Ansari's MLA son
Illegal arms purchase case

HC rejects bail plea of Mukhtar Ansari's MLA son

Countdown clock put on hold: NASA
NASA's Artemis 1

Countdown clock put on hold: NASA

Onam approaching, Delhi's restaurants prepare to roll out sadhya spread

Onam approaching, Delhi's restaurants prepare to roll out sadhya spread

Bilkis Bano case: Will Supreme Court restore constitutional morality?

Bilkis Bano case: Will Supreme Court restore constitutional morality?

Siddique Kappan bail plea: SC seeks UP govt's response

Siddique Kappan bail plea: SC seeks UP govt's response

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 review: Folding in more usability

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 review: Folding in more usability

What next: removing 80,000 tonnes of debris of twin towers in 3 months
Supertech demolition

What next: removing 80,000 tonnes of debris of twin towers in 3 months

