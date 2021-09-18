Watch: 10-year-old boy catches ball at baseball game, gives it to a little girl who was crying

Ask any sports fans and they’ll say that catching a ball in the stands is always special as it becomes a prized possession for life. However, in a thoughtful gesture, a young baseball fan gave it away to a little girl crying beside him. Now, the young boy is winning the internet for it.

As balls soar into the stands, there’s a chance of catching a foul ball from an all-star player, making it one of the most anticipated moment at any baseball game for any little kid. Something similar happened at a recent match between the Philadelphia Phillies and Chicago Cubs, when a 10-year-old boy noticed a ball coming his way and grabbed it after it hit the ground.

The young boy was seen jumping in celebration and giving a high-five to his father to mark the moment. However, when he noticed a little girl upset on missing out on the chance, he didn’t hesitate twice before handing it to her. The moment, caught on camera, left the girl’s parents and other spectators equally surprised.

guess it really is the city of brotherly love 🥺 pic.twitter.com/Qft68ht5c8 — Cut4 (@Cut4) September 16, 2021

CBS Philly later identified the kindhearted fan as Aaron Pressley. “I’m following the ball and I see it hit the ground. So, I went to go grab it and it was just exciting,” the boy said. “I look over and I see the girl. She’s crying,” he said about the 7-year-old, later identified as Emma Brady.

“Even though I tried to catch the ball, he was too quick,” Emma said. “I cried because I fell on my leg,” the girl told the media outlet explaining what happened.

Saying that it “didn’t feel right” having the ball knowing somebody was crying, Aaron added: “I had to just give it to her.”

Talking about Aaron’s kindness, Emma’s father was quoted by Fox 45 saying that the young boy came right over without hesitation. “He saw her, for a moment, without even thinking he just turned and handed her the ball. It was the sweetest thing.”

To remember the wonderful moment the two young baseball fans took a picture. As their story went viral, Aaron just hopes it reminds people to be kind.