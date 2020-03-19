With major football events closed, fans are taking up #10toqueschallenge while staying at home

From children to elderly fans who love football, everyone is hooked to the challenge. From children to elderly fans who love football, everyone is hooked to the challenge.

From cricket to football, sporting events have been widely affected by the coronavirus outbreak all around the world, leaving fans bereft. With major football leagues and championships, including the Euro Cup 2020 being postponed, footballers and football buffs have taken up an unusual challenge to keep up their spirits — #10toqueschallenge. A trend that started with a few prominent football players is now breaking the internet, as everyone has joined in.

#10toqueschallenge or 10 touch challenge is nothing but people juggling a toilet paper roll with their feet, making sure it doesn’t touch the ground. From TikTok to Instagram, the popular challenge has people hooked around the globe.

FC Barcelona’s Riqui Puig and Real Madrid’s Brahim Diaz are some of the big players who took part in the challenge with ten keepie-uppies of the increasingly in-demand toilet roll. And soon everyone joined it.

With most stuck at home under lockdown in various European countries or practising social distancing, the viral challenge, also known as the #ToiltetPaperChallenge, is becoming popular under the #StayingAtHome hashtag online.

Obviously, not all aced the challenge and some epic fails too are going viral. Some are improvising to include other sports.

As coronavirus cases continue to rise and the death toll has crossed 8,000, here is the list of sporting events that have been either postponed or called off.

