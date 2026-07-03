Top 10 medical tourism destinations in the world 2026: Türkiye tops list, India at third position

Top 10 medical tourism destinations in the world 2026: Driven by the pursuit of premium yet budget friendly healthcare, medical tourism has become one of the global health sector’s most rapidly expanding markets. Travel and Tour World released data of top 50 medical tourism destinations in the world for 2026.
Every year, millions of individuals cross international borders to bypass lengthy wait times and access specialised care or state of the art medical facilities. Thanks to their affordable and quality driven medical infrastructure and highly economical treatment plans, nations like India, Thailand, Türkiye, and Singapore have established themselves as premier global hubs for overseas patients.
The ranking highlights the preferences of international patients who value reliable healthcare services, specialised medical expertise, cutting edge technology, affordable treatment options, reduced waiting times, and well developed infrastructure that supports a comfortable recovery experience.
Türkiye ranked number one on the list, followed by Thailand, India, and Mexico in 2nd, 3rd, and 4th place, respectively. South Korea secured the 5th spot, while Malaysia and Costa Rica stood at No. 6 and No.7. Singapore claimed the 8th position, the United Arab Emirates ranked 9th, and Colombia closed out the top ten list.
It is interesting to note that most of the countries come under the category of ‘upper developing countries’ or ‘developing countries.’ This proves that access to affordable healthcare is greater in developing countries than already developed countries.
|Rank
|Country
|1
|Türkiye
|2
|Thailand
|3
|India
|4
|Mexico
|5
|South Korea
|6
|Malaysia
|7
|Costa Rica
|8
|Singapore
|9
|United Arab Emirates
|10
|Colombia