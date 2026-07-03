Top 10 medical tourism destinations in the world 2026: Türkiye tops list, India at third position

Who leads the world in healthcare travel? Check out the newly released top 10 medical destinations ranking by Travel and Tour World to see the leading global hotspots.

Top 10 medical tourism destinations in the world 2026: Driven by the pursuit of premium yet budget friendly healthcare, medical tourism has become one of the global health sector’s most rapidly expanding markets. Travel and Tour World released data of top 50 medical tourism destinations in the world for 2026.

Every year, millions of individuals cross international borders to bypass lengthy wait times and access specialised care or state of the art medical facilities. Thanks to their affordable and quality driven medical infrastructure and highly economical treatment plans, nations like India, Thailand, Türkiye, and Singapore have established themselves as premier global hubs for overseas patients.