World’s top 10 most valuable sports teams 2026: No cricket team in top 50 even as RCB draws billion-dollar bids

World's most valuable sports teams list: The Dallas Cowboys continue to lead the pack, as they have every year since 2016, with an eye-watering valuation of $13 billion.

By: Trends Desk
4 min readNew DelhiFeb 21, 2026 06:12 PM IST
World Most Valuable Sports TeamsWorld Most Valuable Sports Teams: Only four football clubs now feature among the top 50 most valuable teams
Make us preferred source on Google

In the high-stakes world of sports business, few stories right now feel as electric as the buzz around Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The IPL franchise, long adored for its fiercely loyal fan base, has suddenly become the centre of a massive ownership race, with deep-pocketed investors circling.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

Reports indicate bids for RCB are in the range of $1.2 billion to $1.8 billion, with the current owners exploring a potential sale that could push the team’s valuation close to $2 billion.

Among the prominent names in the mix is Avram Glazer, co-owner of Manchester United, who is believed to have submitted a bid of around $1.8 billion through his investment arm. His interest highlights how seriously global investors now view the Indian Premier League ecosystem.

Over time, RCB has grown far beyond being just another cricket side. It has turned into a cultural brand with millions of devoted supporters across India and overseas. That fan loyalty, combined with the IPL’s rapid commercial growth, has brought franchise valuations into sharper focus. Even without multiple titles, RCB’s strong brand appeal keeps its value firmly in the spotlight.

And this trend isn’t limited to cricket. Around the world, sports teams, from NFL heavyweights to European football giants, are becoming multi-billion-dollar businesses, powered by booming media rights, sponsorship deals and global fan reach. The scale of growth has been dramatic. Six years ago, the world’s most valuable sports team was worth about $5 billion. Today, that figure wouldn’t even place inside the top 50.

The Dallas Cowboys continue to lead the pack, as they have every year since 2016, with an eye-watering valuation of $13 billion. In total, the world’s top 50 sports teams are now worth more than $353 billion, averaging $7.1 billion each, up 22 per cent from 2024 and more than double what they were worth just four years ago.

Several franchises have seen especially sharp jumps. At the top end, the $10-billion club has expanded to include the Golden State Warriors (about $11 billion), Los Angeles Rams ($10.5 billion), New York Giants ($10.1 billion) and the Los Angeles Lakers ($10 billion). Close behind are the New York Knicks, valued at roughly $9.75 billion.

Story continues below this ad

Interestingly, football’s share has slipped slightly. Only four football clubs now feature among the top 50 most valuable teams, two from Spain’s La Liga and two from England’s Premier League, down from seven in each of the previous two years.

Meanwhile, Formula One has returned to the rankings, with both Scuderia Ferrari and Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team now valued at over $6 billion. The NBA also continues to dominate representation, with 12 teams making the top 50 once again.

With valuations soaring across leagues and continents, the business of sports has never been bigger.

Here are Top 10 world’s most valuable sports teams:

Rank Sports Team Team Value League Owner
1. Dallas Cowboys $13 billion NFL Jerry Jones
2. Golden State Warriors $11 billion NBA Joe Lacob, Peter Guber
3. Los Angeles Rams $10.5 billion NFL E. Stanley Kroenke
4. New York Giants $10.1 billion NFL John Mara, Steven Tisch
5. Los Angeles Lakers $10 billion NBA Mark Walter, Todd Boehly, Jerry Buss Family Trusts
6. New York Knicks $9.75 billion NBA Madison Square Garden Sports
7. New England Patriots $9 billion NFL Robert Kraft
8. San Francisco 49ers $8.6 billion NFL York family
10. Philadelphia Eagles $8.3 billion NFL Jeffrey Lurie
10. Chicago Bears $8.2 billion NFL McCaskey family

Source: Forbes

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Sam Altman, OpenAI, Express Adda, Anant Goenka, New Delhi, India AI Impact Summit 2026, Codex, ChatGPT employment impact, AI in India IT sector, artificial general intelligence (AGI), superintelligence, global AI infrastructure, orbital data centers, OpenAI non-profit regret, AI education impact, deep learning breakthroughs, frontier language models, India tech hub 2026, Sam Altman India visit highlights
Close cooperation between Govts & AI firms becoming more important: Sam Altman
Rohit Pawar PC on baramati air crash
Baramati crash: Rohit Pawar says plane op has links to 'powerful' people in ruling party; seeks Modi's help
Rajpal Yadav
Rajpal Yadav says 'no one is above the law' days after getting out of prison, reveals he was 'dazed' when he raised demand for smoking zones
Kohrra 2
Bold gamble behind Kohrra 2's shocking ending: Sudip Sharma, writers on how migration, generational trauma define Punjab
Khan Sir dance with JEE mains students viral video
‘Selection wala dance’: Khan Sir’s viral celebration with JEE Main toppers wins hearts online
Asha Sharma Microsoft XBOX CEO
Who is Asha Sharma? New Indian-origin Microsoft Xbox head promising no ‘soulless AI slop’ in games
NZ vs PAK
New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026
India Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20I Live: The game at Adelaide will decide the fate of the T20 series.
India Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20I ​Live Cricket Score
pharmacy, global pharmacy, Global mortality, Global mortality in AIDS, Global mortality in TB, Policy entrepreneurship, pharmacy sector, medicine prices, editorial, Indian express, opinion news, current affairs
The world’s pharmacy has a challenge — shifting from volume to value
Trump
How will Trump's new 10% tariffs work and what's next for the world?
Anupam Kher
'Mai poori zindagi us jagah kiraye par..,': When Anupam Kher shared story behind buying a home for his mother in Shimla; psychiatrist weighs in
Ronnie Chatterji, OpenAI’s Chief Economist, emphasises a data-driven approach to understanding AI’s economic impact. (Express Image/OpenAI)
‘India is poised to lead global AI adoption’: OpenAI Chief Economist Ronnie Chatterji
Advertisement
Must Read
New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026
NZ vs PAK
India Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20I ​Live Cricket Score
India Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20I Live: The game at Adelaide will decide the fate of the T20 series.
Saim Ayub lbw Jasprit Bumrah: The India-Pak short story with a twist that will worry South Africa
India's Jasprit Bumrah, right, appeals successfully for the wicket of Pakistan's Saim Ayub, center, during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. (AP Photo)
‘India is poised to lead global AI adoption’: OpenAI Chief Economist Ronnie Chatterji
Ronnie Chatterji, OpenAI’s Chief Economist, emphasises a data-driven approach to understanding AI’s economic impact. (Express Image/OpenAI)
Digital arrest scams: Why are they still so rampant despite awareness?
Experts say psychological manipulation, not lack of awareness, fuels the rise of digital scams.
Sam Altman vs Elon Musk: Why OpenAI’s CEO says space-based data centres won’t matter this decade
Sam Altman at Express Adda with Anant Goenka, executive director of The Indian Express. (Image: Praveen Khanna/The Indian Express).
'Mai poori zindagi us jagah kiraye par..,': When Anupam Kher shared story behind buying a home for his mother in Shimla; psychiatrist weighs in
Anupam Kher
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
‘Selection wala dance’: Khan Sir’s viral celebration with JEE Main toppers wins hearts online
Khan Sir dance with JEE mains students viral video
Who is Asha Sharma? New Indian-origin Microsoft Xbox head promising no ‘soulless AI slop’ in games
Asha Sharma Microsoft XBOX CEO
'If I can handle family dinner with the Murthys, I can…’: Rishi Sunak’s quip at Delhi AI Summit goes viral
Rishi Sunak AI Impact Summit
Woman held after leaving her dog at a Las Vegas check-in counter to catch flight: Watch
Las Vegas airport dog abandonment
Vande Bharat passenger sparks debate over food scare after being served heated rotis in plastic packets, IRCTC responds
Vande Bharat food safety
Feb 21: Latest News
Advertisement