World’s top 10 most valuable sports teams 2026: No cricket team in top 50 even as RCB draws billion-dollar bids

In the high-stakes world of sports business, few stories right now feel as electric as the buzz around Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The IPL franchise, long adored for its fiercely loyal fan base, has suddenly become the centre of a massive ownership race, with deep-pocketed investors circling.
Reports indicate bids for RCB are in the range of $1.2 billion to $1.8 billion, with the current owners exploring a potential sale that could push the team’s valuation close to $2 billion.
Among the prominent names in the mix is Avram Glazer, co-owner of Manchester United, who is believed to have submitted a bid of around $1.8 billion through his investment arm. His interest highlights how seriously global investors now view the Indian Premier League ecosystem.
Over time, RCB has grown far beyond being just another cricket side. It has turned into a cultural brand with millions of devoted supporters across India and overseas. That fan loyalty, combined with the IPL’s rapid commercial growth, has brought franchise valuations into sharper focus. Even without multiple titles, RCB’s strong brand appeal keeps its value firmly in the spotlight.
And this trend isn’t limited to cricket. Around the world, sports teams, from NFL heavyweights to European football giants, are becoming multi-billion-dollar businesses, powered by booming media rights, sponsorship deals and global fan reach. The scale of growth has been dramatic. Six years ago, the world’s most valuable sports team was worth about $5 billion. Today, that figure wouldn’t even place inside the top 50.
The Dallas Cowboys continue to lead the pack, as they have every year since 2016, with an eye-watering valuation of $13 billion. In total, the world’s top 50 sports teams are now worth more than $353 billion, averaging $7.1 billion each, up 22 per cent from 2024 and more than double what they were worth just four years ago.
Several franchises have seen especially sharp jumps. At the top end, the $10-billion club has expanded to include the Golden State Warriors (about $11 billion), Los Angeles Rams ($10.5 billion), New York Giants ($10.1 billion) and the Los Angeles Lakers ($10 billion). Close behind are the New York Knicks, valued at roughly $9.75 billion.
Interestingly, football’s share has slipped slightly. Only four football clubs now feature among the top 50 most valuable teams, two from Spain’s La Liga and two from England’s Premier League, down from seven in each of the previous two years.
Meanwhile, Formula One has returned to the rankings, with both Scuderia Ferrari and Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team now valued at over $6 billion. The NBA also continues to dominate representation, with 12 teams making the top 50 once again.
With valuations soaring across leagues and continents, the business of sports has never been bigger.
|Rank
|Sports Team
|Team Value
|League
|Owner
|1.
|Dallas Cowboys
|$13 billion
|NFL
|Jerry Jones
|2.
|Golden State Warriors
|$11 billion
|NBA
|Joe Lacob, Peter Guber
|3.
|Los Angeles Rams
|$10.5 billion
|NFL
|E. Stanley Kroenke
|4.
|New York Giants
|$10.1 billion
|NFL
|John Mara, Steven Tisch
|5.
|Los Angeles Lakers
|$10 billion
|NBA
|Mark Walter, Todd Boehly, Jerry Buss Family Trusts
|6.
|New York Knicks
|$9.75 billion
|NBA
|Madison Square Garden Sports
|7.
|New England Patriots
|$9 billion
|NFL
|Robert Kraft
|8.
|San Francisco 49ers
|$8.6 billion
|NFL
|York family
|10.
|Philadelphia Eagles
|$8.3 billion
|NFL
|Jeffrey Lurie
|10.
|Chicago Bears
|$8.2 billion
|NFL
|McCaskey family
Source: Forbes
