World’s top 10 most valuable sports teams 2026: No cricket team in top 50 even as RCB draws billion-dollar bids

World Most Valuable Sports Teams: Only four football clubs now feature among the top 50 most valuable teams

In the high-stakes world of sports business, few stories right now feel as electric as the buzz around Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The IPL franchise, long adored for its fiercely loyal fan base, has suddenly become the centre of a massive ownership race, with deep-pocketed investors circling.

Reports indicate bids for RCB are in the range of $1.2 billion to $1.8 billion, with the current owners exploring a potential sale that could push the team’s valuation close to $2 billion.

Among the prominent names in the mix is Avram Glazer, co-owner of Manchester United, who is believed to have submitted a bid of around $1.8 billion through his investment arm. His interest highlights how seriously global investors now view the Indian Premier League ecosystem.