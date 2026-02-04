World’s top 10 largest unicorns 2025–26: SpaceX–xAI merger at $1.25 trillion; India’s most valuable unicorns revealed

Top 10 most valuable unicorns in the world 2025-26: India is home to 66 unicorns — about 5 per cent of the global total in 2025. (Adobe Stock Image)

World’s top 10 most valuable unicorns in 2025-26: As global economies accelerate innovation and digital transformation, the number of unicorns and their combined valuation have continued to rise steadily.

The global unicorn ecosystem was valued at an estimated $5.2 trillion in 2025, up from $3.8 trillion in 2022, representing a 37 per cent increase over three years, according to estimates by the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO).

The total number of unicorns has grown to 1,290, with the United States, China, and India remaining the dominant markets and collectively accounting for 942 unicorns, which is more than 80 per cent of the global unicorn ecosystem’s total value, WIPO noted.

Seven of the world’s 10 most valuable unicorns are headquartered in the United States, which accounts for 55 per cent of all unicorns worldwide and nearly 65 per cent of total global unicorn valuation in 2025.