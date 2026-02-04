World’s top 10 largest unicorns 2025–26: SpaceX–xAI merger at $1.25 trillion; India’s most valuable unicorns revealed

World’s top 10 most valuable unicorns in 2025-26: As global economies accelerate innovation and digital transformation, the number of unicorns and their combined valuation have continued to rise steadily.
The global unicorn ecosystem was valued at an estimated $5.2 trillion in 2025, up from $3.8 trillion in 2022, representing a 37 per cent increase over three years, according to estimates by the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO).
The total number of unicorns has grown to 1,290, with the United States, China, and India remaining the dominant markets and collectively accounting for 942 unicorns, which is more than 80 per cent of the global unicorn ecosystem’s total value, WIPO noted.
Seven of the world’s 10 most valuable unicorns are headquartered in the United States, which accounts for 55 per cent of all unicorns worldwide and nearly 65 per cent of total global unicorn valuation in 2025.
OpenAI currently tops global unicorn rankings based on valuation in 2025. Other prominent US unicorns, such as SpaceX, Anthropic, Databricks, Stripe, xAI, and Figure, also feature on the list.
Collectively, these companies have seen their valuations rise by an estimated 450 per cent in recent years, now representing about 24 per cent of total global unicorn value.
Elon Musk-founded ventures SpaceX and Artificial Intelligence and social media company xAI have been merged in a deal valued at approximately US$1.25 trillion, according to a recent report by The Guardian.
Chinese internet media company ByteDance, the parent of TikTok, stood as the world’s third most valuable unicorn in 2025, with a valuation of around $300 billion recorded in its home country.
It accounts for approximately 12 per cent of global unicorns by number, with a combined valuation of $690 billion in 2025.
India positioned itself as a significant player in the global unicorn ecosystem, being home to 66 unicorns — about 5 per cent of the global total in 2025.
Representing approximately 3 per cent of total global unicorn valuation, the combined valuation of India’s leading unicorns contributed an estimated 4 per cent to national GDP and exceeded $24 billion in value, driven primarily by its unicorn companies Oyo Rooms, Dream11, and Razorpay.
