World’s Top 10 Friendliest Cities for Customer Service: Edinburgh leads global ranking as Hanoi claims second spot

Best hospitality cities in the world: As viral trends and digital platforms reshape the modern market, online reviews have become a critical factor for business success. Consumers consistently favour establishments that prioritise comfort, warmth, and high-quality care. Given how widely service standards vary across the globe, discerning consumers must look to specific destinations to experience the world’s most welcoming service.

A recent study by the website MoneySuperMarket analysed over 100,000 reviews across 107 cities to evaluate global customer service standards in the hospitality and leisure sectors. The ranking measures how frequently reviewers highlighted helpful and friendly staff members in each location.

Edinburgh bagged the top spot in the world’s top 10 friendliest cities for customer service. It was recorded that 59 per cent of reviews mentioned friendly staff. Scotland’s capital is a year-round destination known for its Gothic architecture, heritage, and cultural scene. However, every August, the city experiences a dramatic shift as visitors from around the world arrive for the renowned Edinburgh Festival Fringe.