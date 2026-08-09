World’s Top 10 Friendliest Cities for Customer Service: Edinburgh leads global ranking as Hanoi claims second spot

Best hospitality cities in the world: As viral trends and digital platforms reshape the modern market, online reviews have become a critical factor for business success. Consumers consistently favour establishments that prioritise comfort, warmth, and high-quality care. Given how widely service standards vary across the globe, discerning consumers must look to specific destinations to experience the world’s most welcoming service.
A recent study by the website MoneySuperMarket analysed over 100,000 reviews across 107 cities to evaluate global customer service standards in the hospitality and leisure sectors. The ranking measures how frequently reviewers highlighted helpful and friendly staff members in each location.
Edinburgh bagged the top spot in the world’s top 10 friendliest cities for customer service. It was recorded that 59 per cent of reviews mentioned friendly staff. Scotland’s capital is a year-round destination known for its Gothic architecture, heritage, and cultural scene. However, every August, the city experiences a dramatic shift as visitors from around the world arrive for the renowned Edinburgh Festival Fringe.
Holding second place in the rankings, Hanoi, Vietnam, earned praise for its service and staff in 58.6 per cent of online reviews. Such consistent warmth is tied to the nation’s ingrained hospitality tradition, driven by a deep cultural commitment to social harmony and community.
Taking the third, fourth, and fifth spots were Liverpool, Paris, and Dublin. Montreal and Vienna earned the sixth and seventh positions, followed by Abu Dhabi at number eight and Birmingham at number nine. Bristol closed out the rest of the top 10.
|Rank
|City and Country
|1
|Edinburgh, United Kingdom
|2
|Hanoi, Vietnam
|3
|Liverpool, United Kingdom
|4
|Paris, France
|5
|Dublin, Ireland
|6
|Montreal, Canada
|7
|Vienna, Austria
|8
|Abu Dhabi, UAE
|9
|Birmingham, United Kingdom
|10
|Bristol, United Kingdom