World’s top 10 cities by economic strength: New York is the world’s largest economic city

World’s top 10 cities by economic strength: The Oxford Economics Global Cities Index has released its ranking of the largest cities in the world according to their economic strength. The index ranks 1000 cities across the world based on five major factors: Economics, Human Capital, Quality of Life, Environment and Governance.

The most significant factor among these is Economics which captures not just the size of a city’s economy, but also its stability, growth path, and equity of wealth distribution. The report was designed by combining different measures, rather than solely focusing on a single one that reflects the growth of the city’s economy. These measures incorporated GDP size, GDP growth, economic stability, GDP per capita, employment growth and economic diversity.