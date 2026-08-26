World’s most admired companies 2026: Apple No. 1, Microsoft and Amazon follow

Apple bagged the title for the World's Most Admired Company according to Fortune's rankings. (photo credit: wikimedia commons)

World’s Most Admired Companies 2026: Apple was ranked the World’s Most Admired Company by fortune.com in its 2026 ranking, compiled in collaboration with Korn Ferry, a global organisational consulting firm.

According to Fortune, the Cupertino-based company ranked No. 1 in innovation, people management, use of corporate assets, social responsibility, quality of management, financial soundness, long-term investment value, and global competitiveness.

Microsoft secured the No. 2 spot, driven by its leading role in the generative AI revolution through its partnership with OpenAI, its Copilot-branded AI applications, and its in-house AI models.

Story continues below this ad

Amazon, Nvidia, and JPMorgan Chase were ranked at No. 3, 4, and 5, respectively. Berkshire Hathaway and Costco Wholesale ranked at No. 6 and 7, respectively. Alphabet landed at No. 8, while Walmart ranked No. 9, and American Express rounded out the top 10.