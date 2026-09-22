World’s best countries at maths in 2026: Seven Asian nations among top 10

China topped the top 10 list for the world's best countries in maths. (picture credit: unsplash)

World’s best countries at maths: The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) recently released its annual assessment of how well 15-year-old students solve real-world and practical maths problems, with seven Asian nations making it into the top 10.

More than 760,000 students from over 91 countries participated in science, mathematics, and reading tests under the OECD’s Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) in 2025, representing around 33 million 15-year-olds worldwide.

China topped the top 10 list, while Singapore, Macao, and Chinese Taipei scored the second, third, and fourth positions. Japan came fifth, while South Korea, Hong Kong, and Estonia ranked sixth, seventh, and eighth, respectively. Switzerland ranked ninth, and the United Kingdom closed out the list.