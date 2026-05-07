World Migration Report 2026: Top 10 countries receiving highest remittances; India tops the list

Top 10 countries receiving the highest remittances: According to the latest World Migration Report 2026 released by the United Nations migration agency, the International Organization for Migration (IOM), India received the highest remittances in the world in 2024. The country recorded inflows worth $137.67 billion, becoming the first nation ever to cross the $100 billion mark in annual remittances.

Remittances refer to money or goods sent by migrants to their families and communities back home. These transfers play a major role in supporting households, especially in developing countries. The World Bank tracks global remittance data using figures from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), although experts say the real numbers could be even higher because many transfers made through informal channels are not fully recorded.