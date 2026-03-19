World Happiness Report 2026: Top 10 happiest and least happy countries; where India ranks?

World Happiness Report 2026; Top and Bottom 10 Countries List: Amid rising geopolitical tensions, 79 countries recorded significant gains in happiness levels from the 2006–2010 base period to 2023–2025, according to the World Happiness Report 2026, published on Thursday.

Finland remains the happiest country in the world in 2026, holding the top spot for the ninth consecutive year.

The Finnish population reported an average life evaluation score of 7.764 out of 10 this year, up 0.375 points from last year.

The Nordic countries, Iceland (2nd), Denmark (3rd), Sweden (5th), and Norway (6th), also rank among the top 10 happiest countries in 2026.

Costa Rica is a standout performer this year, climbing steadily from 23rd in 2023 to 4th in 2026, its highest-ever ranking. Switzerland returned to the top 10 at 10th place after slipping to 13th last year.