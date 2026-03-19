World Happiness Report 2026: Top 10 happiest and least happy countries; where India ranks?

World Happiness Report 2026; Top and Bottom 10 Countries List: Amid rising geopolitical tensions, 79 countries recorded significant gains in happiness levels from the 2006–2010 base period to 2023–2025, according to the World Happiness Report 2026, published on Thursday.
Cherry Gupta is an Assistant Manager – Content at The Indian Express. She leads the Top 10 section, curating list-based features on key national and international developments, and manages daily news content. She also produces SEO-driven articles and collaborates with the Lifestyle team to conduct interviews with notable artists and write workplace culture features. ... Read More