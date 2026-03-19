World Happiness Report 2026: Top 10 happiest and least happy countries; where India ranks?

World Happiness Report 2026; Top and Bottom 10 Countries List: There was a notable absence of English-speaking countries, with none appearing in the top 10 for the second consecutive year.

Written by: Cherry Gupta
2 min readNew DelhiMar 19, 2026 01:20 PM IST
World Happiness Report 2026 Top & Bottom 10 CountriesWorld Happiness Report 2026 Top and Bottom 10 Countries
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World Happiness Report 2026; Top and Bottom 10 Countries List: Amid rising geopolitical tensions, 79 countries recorded significant gains in happiness levels from the 2006–2010 base period to 2023–2025, according to the World Happiness Report 2026, published on Thursday.

Finland remains the happiest country in the world in 2026, holding the top spot for the ninth consecutive year.

The Finnish population reported an average life evaluation score of 7.764 out of 10 this year, up 0.375 points from last year.

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The Nordic countries, Iceland (2nd), Denmark (3rd), Sweden (5th), and Norway (6th), also rank among the top 10 happiest countries in 2026.

Costa Rica is a standout performer this year, climbing steadily from 23rd in 2023 to 4th in 2026, its highest-ever ranking. Switzerland returned to the top 10 at 10th place after slipping to 13th last year.

The 2026 rankings showed a notable absence of English-speaking countries, with none appearing in the top 10 for the second consecutive year.

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Only a few English-speaking countries appear in the top 20: New Zealand is 11th, followed by Ireland at 13th and Australia at 15th.

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Meanwhile, the United States ranks 23rd, Canada 25th, and the United Kingdom 29th.

In contrast, Afghanistan, at the bottom of the list at 147th, has once again been ranked the world’s unhappiest country, along with Malawi (145th) and Sierra Leone (146th), all affected by conflict.

Top 10 Happiest Countries in the World 2026:

World's Top 10 Happiest Countries
2026 Life Evaluation Rankings
#1
Finland
7.764
Score
YoY Change
+0.375
#2
Iceland
7.540
Score
YoY Change
+0.185
#3
Denmark
7.539
Score
YoY Change
-0.154
#4
Costa Rica
7.439
Score
YoY Change
+0.182
#5
Sweden
7.255
Score
YoY Change
-0.225
#6
Norway
7.242
Score
YoY Change
-0.413
#7
Netherlands
7.223
Score
YoY Change
-0.289
#8
Israel
7.187
Score
YoY Change
-0.114
#9
Luxembourg
7.063
Score
YoY Change
0.000
#10
Switzerland
7.018
Score
YoY Change
-0.632
Source: World Happiness Report 2026 | Based on Life Evaluation Scores
Indian Express InfoGenIE

Top 10 Unhappiest Countries in the World 2026

World's Top 10 Unhappiest Countries
2026 Life Evaluation Rankings
#147
Afghanistan
1.446
Score
YoY Change
-2.594
#146
Sierra Leone
3.251
Score
YoY Change
-1.067
#145
Malawi
3.284
Score
YoY Change
-0.829
#144
Zimbabwe
3.346
Score
YoY Change
-1.481
#143
Botswana
3.464
Score
YoY Change
-0.506
#142
Eswatini
3.909
Score
YoY Change
-0.958
#141
Lebanon
3.723
Score
YoY Change
-1.208
#140
DR Congo
3.761
Score
YoY Change
-0.817
#139
Egypt
3.862
Score
YoY Change
-0.411
#138
Tanzania
3.902
Score
YoY Change
+0.132
Source: World Happiness Report 2026 | Based on Life Evaluation Scores
Indian Express InfoGenIE

Where does India rank in the World Happiness Report 2026?

India's standing in World Happiness Report India’s standing in World Happiness Report

India improved its ranking from 126th in 2024 to 118th in 2025, rising two positions this year and currently standing at 116th with a life evaluation score of 4.536.

Cherry Gupta
Cherry Gupta
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Cherry Gupta is an Assistant Manager – Content at The Indian Express. She leads the Top 10 section, curating list-based features on key national and international developments, and manages daily news content. She also produces SEO-driven articles and collaborates with the Lifestyle team to conduct interviews with notable artists and write workplace culture features. ... Read More

 

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