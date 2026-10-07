India has emerged among the top 10 leading emerging-market performers in artificial intelligence (AI) readiness. (Photo Credit: unsplash)

World Bank Ranks India Among Top 10 in AI Readiness: The World Bank Group has recently released a report titled ‘India and Artificial Intelligence: Seizing the Development Opportunity’ under the India Development Update (IDU).

According to the World Bank’s latest report, “India has emerged among the top 10 leading emerging-market performers in artificial intelligence (AI) readiness, supported by its large technical workforce, globally integrated IT sector and digital public infrastructure”.

Recent developments in India’s economy place it in a medium-term and global context.

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The report also suggested that even though aggregate long-term impacts remain uncertain, existing analysis shows that labour market substitution risks are lower than in advanced economies so far due to a smaller share of cognitive jobs, with significant potential for productivity jobs.