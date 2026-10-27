WJP Rule of Law Index 2026: India drops to 88th rank, Denmark tops list

India ranked 88th on the World Justice Project (WJP) Rule of Law Index 2026, down two places from 86th last year, with an overall score of 0.48. The index measures how the rule of law is experienced and perceived in everyday life across 143 countries and jurisdiction.

Denmark topped the global rankings, followed by Norway and Finland in second and third place, respectively. Sweden, Luxembourg and Germany took the next three positions, while New Zealand, Ireland, the Netherlands and Estonia completed the top 10.

The United States ranked 30th in the index, while China was placed 92nd and Russia 121st.

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The rankings are based on eight factors: constraints on government powers, absence of corruption, open government, fundamental rights, order and security, regulatory enforcement, civil justice and criminal justice.