Top 9 nuclear-armed countries in 2026: Check ranking for India, China, Pakistan

Here is a list of top nine nuclear-armed countries in the world in 2026

Top 10 nuclear forces and weapons countries in the World: On June 8, 2026, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) launched its annual assessment of the state of armaments, disarmament and international security. The assessment concluded that states are increasingly relying on nuclear power despite increasing tensions and miscalculations.

It has been noted that the nine nuclear-armed states: the United States, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, China, India, Pakistan, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (North Korea) and Israel have continued programmes to enhance their nuclear arsenals in 2025. Most of these countries deployed new nuclear weapon systems during the year.

The vast majority of these warheads were held by Russia and the United States, with smaller arsenals maintained by France and the United Kingdom. However, China and India are now believed to occasionally keep a limited number of missile mounted warheads deployed even during peacetime. (Credit: Unsplash) The vast majority of these warheads were held by Russia and the United States, with smaller arsenals maintained by France and the United Kingdom. However, China and India are now believed to occasionally keep a limited number of missile mounted warheads deployed even during peacetime. (Credit: Unsplash)

According to the report, Russia and the USA still possess around 83% of all stockpiled nuclear warheads (i.e. useable warheads). However, this share is considerably shrinking due to growth in the world’s other arsenals.