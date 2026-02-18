Top 9 countries with largest nuclear stockpiles in 2025-26: Russia leads ahead of the US; where does India rank?

Top 9 countries with largest nuclear stockpiles in 2025-26 list: The world’s nuclear stockpile has declined massively since the Cold War, from 70,300 nuclear warheads in 1986 to an estimated 12,321 in 2026.

Written by: Cherry Gupta
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 18, 2026 12:04 PM IST
Global Nuclear Powers in 2025-2026Global Nuclear Powers in 2025-26: Here are the top 9 countries with the largest nuclear stockpiles in 2025-26. (Shutterstock)
Make us preferred source on Google

Top 9 global nuclear powers in 2025-26: Amid unprecedented global insecurity and escalating geopolitical tensions, the world is on the verge of renewed nuclear weapons proliferation.

As of early 2026, the world’s top nine nuclear powers collectively hold an estimated 12,321 nuclear warheads, according to the Federation of American Scientists’ Status of World Nuclear Forces report.

At the top, Russia leads with the largest nuclear warhead stockpile—4,309 and a total inventory of 5,459, including retired weapons—as of the latest data updated in October 2025.

Latest | Corruption Perceptions Index: Top and Bottom 10 Countries in 2025-26 — Where does India rank?

The United States follows closely, with 3,700 nuclear warheads in its stockpile and an inventory of 5,117.

Together, these two countries hold about 86 per cent of the world’s total inventory of nuclear weapons and 83 per cent of the stockpiled warheads available for use by the military.

Russia and the US are dismantling their previously retired warheads, which is reducing the world’s overall nuclear weapon inventory.

As a result, the world’s nuclear stockpile has declined massively since the Cold War, from 70,300 in 1986.

Story continues below this ad
In case you missed it | Top 10 powerful countries by military strength in 2026: US leads Global Firepower Military rankings; UK and Pakistan slip. Here’s India’s rank

However, the pace of reduction continues to be comparatively slower than in the past 30 years.

This is due to other nuclear powers, such as China, India, Pakistan, and more, adding to the number of warheads in global military stockpiles.

The report highlighted that no nuclear-armed state needs more than a few hundred nuclear weapons for national security.

Top 9 countries with the largest nuclear stockpiles in 2025-26:

Global Nuclear Arsenal Rankings
Status of World Nuclear Forces 2025–26
#1
Russia
Deployed Strategic
1,718
Deployed Nonstrategic
0
Reserve/Nondeployed
2,591
Military Stockpile
4,309
Total Inventory
5,459
#2
United States
Deployed Strategic
1,670
Deployed Nonstrategic
100
Reserve/Nondeployed
1,930
Military Stockpile
3,700
Total Inventory
5,177
#3
China
Deployed Strategic
24
Deployed Nonstrategic
n.a.
Reserve/Nondeployed
576
Military Stockpile
600
Total Inventory
600
 
#4
France
Deployed Strategic
280
Deployed Nonstrategic
n.a.
Reserve/Nondeployed
10
Military Stockpile
290
Total Inventory
370
#5
United Kingdom
Deployed Strategic
120
Deployed Nonstrategic
n.a.
Reserve/Nondeployed
105
Military Stockpile
225
Total Inventory
225
#6
India
Deployed Strategic
0
Deployed Nonstrategic
n.a.
Reserve/Nondeployed
180
Military Stockpile
180
Total Inventory
180
 
#7
Pakistan
Deployed Strategic
0
Deployed Nonstrategic
n.a.
Reserve/Nondeployed
170
Military Stockpile
170
Total Inventory
170
#8
Israel
Deployed Strategic
0
Deployed Nonstrategic
n.a.
Reserve/Nondeployed
90
Military Stockpile
90
Total Inventory
90
#9
North Korea
Deployed Strategic
0
Deployed Nonstrategic
n.a.
Reserve/Nondeployed
50
Military Stockpile
50
Total Inventory
50
Global Nuclear Warhead Total
12,321
Deployed Strategic: ~3,812 | Deployed Nonstrategic: ~100 | Military Stockpile: ~9,614
Source: Federation of American Scientists' Status of World Nuclear Forces (October 2025)
Indian Express InfoGenIE

Source: Federation of American Scientists’ Status of World Nuclear Forces: data as of 31 October, 2025.

Story continues below this ad

Where does India rank?

India is ranked sixth in the world with 180 warheads, with the country’s stockpile having increased by 20% in the last five years, according to the report.

A look at the estimated global nuclear warhead inventories:

Estimated global nuclear warhead stockpiles of the top 9 nuclear power countries in 2025. Estimated global nuclear warhead stockpiles of the top 9 nuclear power countries, from 1945 to 2025.

📣 Stay ahead with the most-read reports – click to view the Top 10!

Cherry Gupta
Cherry Gupta
twitter

Cherry Gupta is an Assistant Manager – Content at The Indian Express. She leads the Top 10 section, curating list-based features on key national and international developments, and manages daily news content. She also produces SEO-driven articles and collaborates with the Lifestyle team to conduct interviews with notable artists and write workplace culture features. ... Read More

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Reflecting on Bangladesh’s absence from the global tournament, Haque – the former national football captain – attributed the decision to strained diplomatic ties
New Bangladesh sports minister keen to mend ties with India: ‘Want to resolve...'
Delhi scorpio accident
Delhi Scorpio accident: Sahil dreamt big... after death, acceptance letter arrives from University of Manchester
Mona Singh Barun Sobti in Kohrra 2
Why Sudip Sharma's Kohrra 2 is a chilling warning about Punjab's next generation
Rajpal Yadav
‘Paisa unki marzi ka’: Rajpal Yadav’s desperate plea to Bollywood for work after walking out of jail
Logan Alexander Paul Pokèmon cards
Rs 1,495 crore for a card! The jaw-dropping story behind Logan Paul's record-breaking Pokémon card sale
Nicki Minaj with Donald Trump AI images
Nicki Minaj seen counting money with ‘bestie’ Donald Trump in viral AI images on President's Day
How Australia’s most watched sport, ‘Aussie rules Footy’, is slowly becoming a way out of desperation for many
Aussie Rules: How Australia's wildest sport is finding a home in India
Reflecting on Bangladesh’s absence from the global tournament, Haque – the former national football captain – attributed the decision to strained diplomatic ties
After T20 World Cup fiasco, new Bangladesh sports minister keen to mend ties with India: ‘Want to resolve this issue quickly’
Delhi and Paris reach out across traditional divides, advocate third way
C Raja Mohan writes: With Emmanuel Macron’s visit, Delhi and Paris chart a 'third way', across traditional divides
Pakistan's Usman Tariq
Ahead of Ind vs Pak T20, revisiting debate over Usman Tariq's bowling action
drinking water
The ‘chai’ effect: Why dehydration makes your blood sugar look higher than it is
Gnani AI
‘Low latency critical for enterprise-grade voice AI assistants: Gnani.ai CEO Ganesh Gopalan
Advertisement
Must Read
Aussie Rules: How Australia's wildest sport is finding a home in India
How Australia’s most watched sport, ‘Aussie rules Footy’, is slowly becoming a way out of desperation for many
After T20 World Cup fiasco, new Bangladesh sports minister keen to mend ties with India: ‘Want to resolve this issue quickly’
Reflecting on Bangladesh’s absence from the global tournament, Haque – the former national football captain – attributed the decision to strained diplomatic ties
I am sure Yuvraj Singh would be proud that his namesake has created history, says Yuvraj Singh Samra's father
19-year-old Yuvraj became the youngest to score a hundred in an ICC World Cup — T20 or 50-overs. (PTI Photo)
‘Low latency critical for enterprise-grade voice AI assistants: Gnani.ai CEO Ganesh Gopalan
Gnani AI
The universe is full of Super-Earths. What makes them special
Astronomers now believe these planets are among the most common worlds in the Milky Way, reshaping our understanding of how planetary systems form. (AI-generated image/OpenAI)
Elon Musk, Tim Cook flag looming ‘global crisis’ amid AI-driven chip surge
AI data centre expansion is straining global DRAM supply, pushing device prices higher.
The ‘chai’ effect: Why dehydration makes your blood sugar look higher than it is
drinking water
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Rs 1,495 crore for a card! The jaw-dropping story behind Logan Paul's record-breaking Pokémon card sale
Logan Alexander Paul Pokèmon cards
Nicki Minaj seen counting money with ‘bestie’ Donald Trump in viral AI images on President's Day
Nicki Minaj with Donald Trump AI images
Man caught on camera putting armpit hair in meal, refuses to pay Rs 38,000 bill at Sydney restaurant
Man puts armpit hair in meal at Sydney restaurant
Karnataka old-age home’s ‘divas’ light up internet with Tyla’s Chanel dance: ‘they left no crumbs’
Karnataka Old Age Home Tyla Chanel
Why this ‘Big Bang Theory’ actor secretly pays strangers’ medical bills: ‘No one is coming to change the world’
Kunal Nayyar pay strangers' medical bills of
Feb 18: Latest News
Advertisement