Top 9 countries with largest nuclear stockpiles in 2025-26: Russia leads ahead of the US; where does India rank?

Top 9 global nuclear powers in 2025-26: Amid unprecedented global insecurity and escalating geopolitical tensions, the world is on the verge of renewed nuclear weapons proliferation.
As of early 2026, the world’s top nine nuclear powers collectively hold an estimated 12,321 nuclear warheads, according to the Federation of American Scientists’ Status of World Nuclear Forces report.
At the top, Russia leads with the largest nuclear warhead stockpile—4,309 and a total inventory of 5,459, including retired weapons—as of the latest data updated in October 2025.
The United States follows closely, with 3,700 nuclear warheads in its stockpile and an inventory of 5,117.
Together, these two countries hold about 86 per cent of the world’s total inventory of nuclear weapons and 83 per cent of the stockpiled warheads available for use by the military.
Russia and the US are dismantling their previously retired warheads, which is reducing the world’s overall nuclear weapon inventory.
As a result, the world’s nuclear stockpile has declined massively since the Cold War, from 70,300 in 1986.
However, the pace of reduction continues to be comparatively slower than in the past 30 years.
This is due to other nuclear powers, such as China, India, Pakistan, and more, adding to the number of warheads in global military stockpiles.
The report highlighted that no nuclear-armed state needs more than a few hundred nuclear weapons for national security.
Source: Federation of American Scientists’ Status of World Nuclear Forces: data as of 31 October, 2025.
India is ranked sixth in the world with 180 warheads, with the country’s stockpile having increased by 20% in the last five years, according to the report.
Legendary Bollywood screenwriter Salim Khan was admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital on Tuesday. He reportedly underwent a surgery and has been kept on a ventilator. Soon after his hospitalisation, almost all members of the Khan family rushed to the hospital, including his eldest son Salman Khan, daughters Alvira Khan Agnihotri and Arpita Khan, and son Arbaaz Khan.