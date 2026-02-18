Top 9 countries with largest nuclear stockpiles in 2025-26: Russia leads ahead of the US; where does India rank?

Global Nuclear Powers in 2025-26: Here are the top 9 countries with the largest nuclear stockpiles in 2025-26. (Shutterstock)

Top 9 global nuclear powers in 2025-26: Amid unprecedented global insecurity and escalating geopolitical tensions, the world is on the verge of renewed nuclear weapons proliferation.

As of early 2026, the world’s top nine nuclear powers collectively hold an estimated 12,321 nuclear warheads, according to the Federation of American Scientists’ Status of World Nuclear Forces report.

At the top, Russia leads with the largest nuclear warhead stockpile—4,309 and a total inventory of 5,459, including retired weapons—as of the latest data updated in October 2025.

The United States follows closely, with 3,700 nuclear warheads in its stockpile and an inventory of 5,117.

Together, these two countries hold about 86 per cent of the world’s total inventory of nuclear weapons and 83 per cent of the stockpiled warheads available for use by the military.