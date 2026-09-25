Top 10 youngest billionaires in India 2026: Zepto’s Kaivalya Vohra remains India’s youngest billionaire at 23

Top 10 youngest billionaires in India 2026: Hurun India, in collaboration with M3M estate developers, released its 2026 rich list, recognising India’s leading and top wealth creators.
Co-founders of Zepto, Kaivalya Vohra and Aadit Palicha lead M3M Hurun India’s youngest billionaires list with wealth of Rs 2,600 crore and Rs 3,500 crore, respectively. However, both have faced a loss of Rs 1,880 crore each. Cupid’s Aditya Kumar Halwasiya is the fastest wealth creator in 2026 with wealth of a whopping Rs 18,800 crore compared to his last year’s wealth of only Rs 1,960 crore.
Tanay Kothari and Sahaj Garg of Wispr Flow made their debut in the list with Rs 4,200 crore each at No. 3. They are among the youngest artificial intelligence founders on the list. In their late 20’s, Sachidananad Upadhyay (new entrant in the list) and Shashvat Nakrani (Bharat Pe) ranked at No. 5 and No. 6 respectively.
In their early thirties, Manik Garg & family (new to the list) of Saatwik Green Energy, Aravind Srinivas and Ritesh Agarwal ranked at No. 7, 8 and 9 respectively. Aditya Kumar Halwasiya (32) rounded out the top 10 list. Perplexity’s Aravind Srinivas has the most wealth out of the top 10 people listed among the youngest Indian billionaires in India.
Rohan Gupta and Family (SG Finserve), Trishneet Arora (Tac Security), Harsha Reddy Ponguleti (Raghava Constructions) and Hardik Kothiya & Family (Rayzon Solar) were no longer recorded in top 10 list, who shared the top positions in 2025.
Hurun Research Institute researched and compiled the data for the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2026. By August 24, 2026, the numbers were compiled, including individuals born and brought up in India, regardless of their present location of residence or passport. The objective of developing such a comprehensive report was to identify and acknowledge India’s top entrepreneurs and business owners. Both inherited and self-made wealth was included. Publicly available data was used in the ranking.
|Rank
|Name
|Age
|Net Worth (in INR, crore)
|City of Residence
|Company Name
|1.
|Kaivalya Vohra
|23
|2,600
|Bengaluru
|Zepto
|2.
|Aadit Palicha
|24
|3,500
|Mumbai
|Zepto
|3.
|Tanay Kothari
|28
|4,200
|San Francisco
|Wispr Flow
|3.
|Sahaj Garg
|28
|4,200
|San Francisco
|Wispr Flow
|5.
|Sachidanand Upadhyay
|28
|2,900
|Mumbai
|Lords Mark Industries
|6.
|Shashvat Nakrani
|28
|1,500
|Bhavnagar
|BharatPe
|7.
|Manik Garg & family
|31
|2,300
|Chandigarh
|Saatvik Green Energy
|8.
|Aravind Srinivas
|32
|28,500
|San Francisco
|Perplexity
|9.
|Ritesh Agarwal
|32
|19,900
|New Delhi
|Prism (OYO)
|10.
|Aditya Kumar Halwasiya
|32
|18,800
|Kolkata
|Cupid
Source: Hurun Research Institute; M3M Hurun India Rich List 2026