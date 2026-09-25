Top 10 youngest billionaires in India 2026: Zepto’s Kaivalya Vohra remains India’s youngest billionaire at 23

Top 10 youngest billionaires in India 2026: Hurun India, in collaboration with M3M estate developers, released its 2026 rich list, recognising India’s leading and top wealth creators.

Co-founders of Zepto, Kaivalya Vohra and Aadit Palicha lead M3M Hurun India’s youngest billionaires list with wealth of Rs 2,600 crore and Rs 3,500 crore, respectively. However, both have faced a loss of Rs 1,880 crore each. Cupid’s Aditya Kumar Halwasiya is the fastest wealth creator in 2026 with wealth of a whopping Rs 18,800 crore compared to his last year’s wealth of only Rs 1,960 crore.

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Tanay Kothari and Sahaj Garg of Wispr Flow made their debut in the list with Rs 4,200 crore each at No. 3. They are among the youngest artificial intelligence founders on the list. In their late 20’s, Sachidananad Upadhyay (new entrant in the list) and Shashvat Nakrani (Bharat Pe) ranked at No. 5 and No. 6 respectively.