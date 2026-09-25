Top 10 youngest billionaires in India 2026: Zepto’s Kaivalya Vohra remains India’s youngest billionaire at 23

Top 10 youngest billionaires in India 2026 list: Led by Zepto co-founders Kaivalya Vohra (23) and Aadit Palicha (24), India's youngest billionaires in 2026 reflect a dramatic shift toward tech, AI, and quick-commerce entrepreneurs.

Written by: Aanya Mehta
3 min readSep 25, 2026 06:00 PM IST
youngestZepto's co-founder Kaivalya Vohra topped M3M Hurun India Rich list while Cupid's Aditya Kumar Halwasiya is the fastest wealth creator in 2026. (photo credit: wikimedia commons)
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Top 10 youngest billionaires in India 2026: Hurun India, in collaboration with M3M estate developers, released its 2026 rich list, recognising India’s leading and top wealth creators.

Co-founders of Zepto, Kaivalya Vohra and Aadit Palicha lead M3M Hurun India’s youngest billionaires list with wealth of Rs 2,600 crore and Rs 3,500 crore, respectively. However, both have faced a loss of Rs 1,880 crore each. Cupid’s Aditya Kumar Halwasiya is the fastest wealth creator in 2026 with wealth of a whopping Rs 18,800 crore compared to his last year’s wealth of only Rs 1,960 crore.

Also Read | M3M Hurun India Rich List 2026: Gautam Adani reclaims top spot from Mukesh Ambani in M3M Hurun India Rich List

Tanay Kothari and Sahaj Garg of Wispr Flow made their debut in the list with Rs 4,200 crore each at No. 3. They are among the youngest artificial intelligence founders on the list. In their late 20’s, Sachidananad Upadhyay (new entrant in the list) and Shashvat Nakrani (Bharat Pe) ranked at No. 5 and No. 6 respectively.

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In their early thirties, Manik Garg & family (new to the list) of Saatwik Green Energy, Aravind Srinivas and Ritesh Agarwal ranked at No. 7, 8 and 9 respectively. Aditya Kumar Halwasiya (32) rounded out the top 10 list. Perplexity’s Aravind Srinivas has the most wealth out of the top 10 people listed among the youngest Indian billionaires in India.

Rohan Gupta and Family (SG Finserve), Trishneet Arora (Tac Security), Harsha Reddy Ponguleti (Raghava Constructions) and Hardik Kothiya & Family (Rayzon Solar) were no longer recorded in top 10 list, who shared the top positions in 2025.

Methodology

Hurun Research Institute researched and compiled the data for the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2026. By August 24, 2026, the numbers were compiled, including individuals born and brought up in India, regardless of their present location of residence or passport. The objective of developing such a comprehensive report was to identify and acknowledge India’s top entrepreneurs and business owners. Both inherited and self-made wealth was included. Publicly available data was used in the ranking.

Rank Name Age Net Worth (in INR, crore) City of Residence Company Name
1. Kaivalya Vohra 23 2,600 Bengaluru Zepto
2. Aadit Palicha 24 3,500 Mumbai Zepto
3.  Tanay Kothari 28 4,200 San Francisco Wispr Flow
3. Sahaj Garg 28 4,200 San Francisco Wispr Flow
5. Sachidanand Upadhyay 28 2,900 Mumbai Lords Mark Industries
6. Shashvat Nakrani 28 1,500 Bhavnagar BharatPe
7. Manik Garg & family 31 2,300 Chandigarh Saatvik Green Energy
8. Aravind Srinivas 32 28,500 San Francisco Perplexity
9. Ritesh Agarwal 32 19,900 New Delhi Prism (OYO)
10. Aditya Kumar Halwasiya 32 18,800 Kolkata Cupid

Source: Hurun Research Institute; M3M Hurun India Rich List 2026

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