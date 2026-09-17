Top 10 youngest billionaires 2026: AI revolution drives surge in youngest billionaires with Steven Hao at top

Co-founder of Cognition (AI lab and software company), Steven Hao (30) earned the title of the world's youngest billionaire with a net worth of $5.8 billion. (photo credit: forbes)

Top 10 youngest billionaires 2026: Forbes recently released the list of the top 10 youngest billionaires from the Forbes 400. This year’s list shows a significant increase due to the AI revolution, with seven new billionaires under 40, compared to only four last year. Notably, all seven newcomers owe their fortunes to the AI boom.

Four of the seven newcomers hail from only one company: Anthropic (founded in 2021). Meanwhile, all seven co-founders on the list are worth an estimated $15.5 billion. These include Tom Brown (39), Daniela Amodei (39), Jack Clark (37), and Sam McClandish (36).

Anthropic was valued at $965 billion after all seven co-founders vowed to eventually give away 80 per cent of their wealth, with the company funded by $65 billion.