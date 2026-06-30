Top 10 World’s Most Influential CMOs: Netflix’s Marian Lee tops list, Indian-origin Vineet Mehra at #13

Top 10 World’s Most Influential CMOs: Whether introducing a new product, reviving sales for a stagnant one, acting as a talent incubator, or strengthening the company across public and private markets, the role of a chief marketing officer is undeniably pivotal.

Forbes recently released its annual report on the world’s most influential CMOs, noting that these leaders have done far more than just attract attention. They have built companies, shaped consumer decisions, and transformed work cultures. This comes at a time when artificial intelligence is dramatically shifting the landscape. AI is restructuring creative outlets, compressing timelines, and enabling customization at a scale no human team could achieve alone. Ultimately, this year’s Forbes list reflects leaders who deeply understand what AI should aid and what it can never replace.