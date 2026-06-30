Top 10 World’s Most Influential CMOs: Netflix’s Marian Lee tops list, Indian-origin Vineet Mehra at #13

Top 10 World’s Most Influential CMOs: Whether introducing a new product, reviving sales for a stagnant one, acting as a talent incubator, or strengthening the company across public and private markets, the role of a chief marketing officer is undeniably pivotal.
Forbes recently released its annual report on the world’s most influential CMOs, noting that these leaders have done far more than just attract attention. They have built companies, shaped consumer decisions, and transformed work cultures. This comes at a time when artificial intelligence is dramatically shifting the landscape. AI is restructuring creative outlets, compressing timelines, and enabling customization at a scale no human team could achieve alone. Ultimately, this year’s Forbes list reflects leaders who deeply understand what AI should aid and what it can never replace.
Forbes evaluated only enterprise-level brand leaders, excluding divisional and sub-brand marketing heads. Through their choices, relationships, creative risks, and leadership, they redefine what their companies and industries can achieve. That is true influence. It goes beyond a post or a panel, it is about driving real growth in a rapidly shifting world.
The top spot was taken by Marian Lee for the third year in a row, CMO of Netflix US. The second rank holder is Emily Prazer, CCO and CEO at Las Vegas Grand Prix Inc. respectively. Frank Cooper III, CMO of National Football League, Tim Ellis, CMO of National Football League and Mark Weinstein, CMO and Head of Luxury Brands at Hilton ranked #3, #4 and #5 on the list, respectively.
Chris Davis, CMO and Global Brand President at New Balance along with Jochen Geller, Member of Board at BMW AG were ranked at No.6 and No.7 respectively. Marc Speichert, Executive VP and CCO of Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts and Former CMO of Open AI, Kate Rouch were ranked at No.8 and No.9 respectively. Romy Gai, Chief Business Officer of FIFA closed the Top 10 list.
Indian-origin Vineet Mehra, CMO at Chime (US) and Sumit Virmani CMO at Infosys were ranked at #13 and #17 respectively.
|Rank
|CMO
|Designation and Company
|Country
|1
|Marian Lee
|CMO, Netflix
|USA
|2
|Emily Prazer
|CCO Formula 1 and CEO Las Vegas Grand Prix Inc.
|UK
|3
|Frank Cooper III
|CMO, Visa
|USA
|4
|Tim Ellis
|CMO, National Football League
|USA
|5
|Mark Weinstein
|CMO and Head of Luxury Brands, Hilton
|USA
|6
|Chris Davis
|Global Brand President and CMO, New Balance
|USA
|7
|Jochen Geller
|Member of Board, BMW AG
|Germany
|8
|Marc Speichert
|Executive Vice President and CCO, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts
|Canada
|9
|Kate Rouch
|Former CMO, Open AI
|USA
|10
|Romy Gai
|CBO, FIFA
|Switzerland