Top 10 World’s Cities Most at Risk from Extreme Heat: Al Basrah tops list, 3 Indian cities make it to top 10

Top 10 World’s Cities Most at Risk from Extreme Heat: Heat risk in cities extends beyond climatic extremes and is mediated by social vulnerabilities and infrastructural capacities that determine how populations experience and respond to heat.
Fresh findings from the University of Oxford have evaluated and ranked 205 of the world’s most populous urban centres based on their vulnerability to extreme heat, highlighting where residents face the greatest danger as global temperatures continue to climb.
Published in the journal Sustainable Cities and Society, the study titled “Moving beyond exposure: a globally comparable framework for heat risk assessment in cities,” assessed each city across three key dimensions: peak temperature levels, the overall vulnerability of its populace, and its adaptive capacity to manage heat stress.
Researchers from Oxford mapped global urban heat risk across cities with populations exceeding 1,000,000 by utilising a standardised composite index broken down into hazard exposure, vulnerability, and coping capacity. Their findings indicate that more than 95% of the most vulnerable cities are located in South and Southeast Asia as well as Sub-Saharan Africa.
Furthermore, the study illustrates that evaluating exposure by itself is inadequate for predicting overall risk. A number of heavily exposed metropolitan areas (such as Jeddah and Bangkok) receive lower risk rankings because of their robust coping mechanisms, whereas other locations (such as Kaduna, Faisalabad, and Karachi) experience critical risk despite experiencing only moderate exposure.
The study also shows that risk levels vary significantly, even within the same regions. Because of this, cities need customised heat safety plans. To protect urban populations from a warming planet, leaders must lower heat exposure, support vulnerable communities, and upgrade local infrastructure.
|Rank
|Place and Country
|1
|Al Basrah, Iraq
|2
|Ahmedabad, India
|3
|Bamako, Mali
|4
|Nagpur, India
|5
|Quezon City, Philippines
|6
|Baghdad, Iraq
|7
|Madurai, India
|8
|Faisalabad, Pakistan
|9
|Lagos, Nigeria
|10
|Hyderabad, Pakistan*
*Situated along the Indus River roughly 150 km inland from Karachi, Hyderabad, Pakistan, is a prominent trade hub. Established in 1768, it is renowned for its deep historical roots, vibrant cultural heritage, and distinctive wind-catcher architecture.