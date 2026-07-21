Top 10 World’s Cities Most at Risk from Extreme Heat: Al Basrah tops list, 3 Indian cities make it to top 10

Top 10 World’s Cities Most at Risk from Extreme Heat: Heat risk in cities extends beyond climatic extremes and is mediated by social vulnerabilities and infrastructural capacities that determine how populations experience and respond to heat.

Fresh findings from the University of Oxford have evaluated and ranked 205 of the world’s most populous urban centres based on their vulnerability to extreme heat, highlighting where residents face the greatest danger as global temperatures continue to climb.

Published in the journal Sustainable Cities and Society, the study titled “Moving beyond exposure: a globally comparable framework for heat risk assessment in cities,” assessed each city across three key dimensions: peak temperature levels, the overall vulnerability of its populace, and its adaptive capacity to manage heat stress.