Lima named best city for food in 2026 report, Bengaluru hits #13 spot: Top 10 list

Top 10 world’s best cities for food in 2026: Food is one of the most powerful expressions of culture, reflecting traditions, histories, and evolving perspectives across the world. It has a unique ability to bring people together, fostering connection while showcasing the warmth, creativity, and diversity that define us. Every year, timeout.com releases the top 20 best cities for food in the world. This year, Lima, the capital city of Peru secured the No. 1 position.

Bengaluru secured 13th spot. An emerging food city, it serves one of the best dosa varieties in the world. (Photo credit: unsplash) Bengaluru secured 13th spot. An emerging food city, it serves one of the best dosa varieties in the world. (Photo credit: unsplash)

When it comes to India’s food landscape, cities such as Mumbai, Kolkata, and Lucknow stand out for their rich and diverse culinary traditions. These vibrant destinations are among the many places that showcase the country’s remarkable variety of flavours, cuisines, and food cultures. However, this time, the food cities leader board from timeout.com put Bengaluru at the 13th position. It is also interesting to note that Bengaluru was also called the ‘Dosa Capital of India’ in a survey conducted by Swiggy in March, 2024.