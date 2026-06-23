Lima named best city for food in 2026 report, Bengaluru hits #13 spot: Top 10 list

Top 10 world’s best cities for food in 2026: Food is one of the most powerful expressions of culture, reflecting traditions, histories, and evolving perspectives across the world. It has a unique ability to bring people together, fostering connection while showcasing the warmth, creativity, and diversity that define us. Every year, timeout.com releases the top 20 best cities for food in the world. This year, Lima, the capital city of Peru secured the No. 1 position.
When it comes to India’s food landscape, cities such as Mumbai, Kolkata, and Lucknow stand out for their rich and diverse culinary traditions. These vibrant destinations are among the many places that showcase the country’s remarkable variety of flavours, cuisines, and food cultures. However, this time, the food cities leader board from timeout.com put Bengaluru at the 13th position. It is also interesting to note that Bengaluru was also called the ‘Dosa Capital of India’ in a survey conducted by Swiggy in March, 2024.
This year’s report, Time Out’s Best Cities for Food, created in partnership with Intrepid Travel, is based on insights gathered from a global survey of more than 24,000 local residents, offering a first-hand perspective on the world’s most exciting culinary destinations. Timeout’s survey also noticed that today’s top food destinations cater to every kind of diner, whether you’re looking for affordable local eats or indulgent gourmet experiences.
The survey listed Lima at the No.1 position, followed by Bangkok, Mexico City, London, and Barcelona in the 2nd, 3rd, 4th, and 5th spots. Ho Chi Minh City secured the 6th position. Bigger metropolitan cities, Melbourne and Beijing, secured the 7th and 8th positions, respectively. Athens secured the 9th spot while Lisbon closed the top 10 list.
|Rank
|City
|1
|Lima
|2
|Bangkok
|3
|Mexico City
|4
|London
|5
|Barcelona
|6
|Ho Chi Minh City
|7
|Melbourne
|8
|Beijing
|8
|Athens
|10
|Lisbon
|13
|Bengaluru