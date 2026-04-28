Top 10 wealthiest countries by GDP per capita in 2026: Bangladesh overtakes India in latest IMF rankings

Top 10 wealthiest countries by GDP per capita in 2026: When people discuss the world’s richest countries, they usually focus on gross domestic product (GDP). But GDP mainly shows the size of an economy—it doesn’t tell you how well people actually live. A country can have a huge economy and still not offer a high standard of living to most of its citizens.

That’s where GDP per capita adjusted for purchasing power parity (PPP) becomes more useful. It divides a country’s wealth among its people and also considers the cost of living, giving a more realistic idea of everyday prosperity.

This is why smaller countries like Luxembourg and Singapore often rank very high. They benefit from strong financial sectors, investor-friendly policies, and significant foreign investment. On the other hand, large economies such as the United States and China tend to rank lower on a per-person basis because their populations are so large.