Top 10 wealthiest countries by GDP per capita in 2026: Bangladesh overtakes India in latest IMF rankings

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Top 10 wealthiest countries by GDP per capita in 2026: When people discuss the world’s richest countries, they usually focus on gross domestic product (GDP). But GDP mainly shows the size of an economy—it doesn’t tell you how well people actually live. A country can have a huge economy and still not offer a high standard of living to most of its citizens.
That’s where GDP per capita adjusted for purchasing power parity (PPP) becomes more useful. It divides a country’s wealth among its people and also considers the cost of living, giving a more realistic idea of everyday prosperity.
This is why smaller countries like Luxembourg and Singapore often rank very high. They benefit from strong financial sectors, investor-friendly policies, and significant foreign investment. On the other hand, large economies such as the United States and China tend to rank lower on a per-person basis because their populations are so large.
According to the International Monetary Fund’s World Economic Outlook (April 2026), the global economy is expected to grow at about 3.9 per cent in 2026, though the outlook remains somewhat uncertain.
In 2026, Liechtenstein topped the list with a GDP per capita of over $226,800. The top five countries were all European, while Singapore remained the highest-ranked country outside the continent. Singapore, however, saw a notable drop. Its GDP per capita fell from about $156,969 to $126,180, pushing it down two spots to fourth place.
Some countries experienced even sharper declines. Qatar dropped out of the top 10 entirely, while Macao SAR fell from fifth to eleventh place. In 2025, their GDP per capita stood at around $122,283 and $132,648, respectively, but those numbers dropped to roughly $68,140 for Qatar and $76,450 for Macao in 2026.
In 2026, India’s GDP per capita is around $2,810, which puts it at the 150th spot globally. It even trails behind Bangladesh, which has a slightly higher per capita income of about $2,910 and ranks 148th. However, in terms of total economic size, India ranks sixth in the world, behind the United States, China, Germany, Japan, and the United Kingdom.
|Rank 2026
|Country
|GDP per capita (in international dollars, thousand)
|1.
|Liechtenstein
|226.81
|2.
|Luxembourg
|158.73
|3.
|Ireland
|140.19
|4.
|Switzerland
|126.18
|5.
|Iceland
|110.05
|6.
|Singapore
|107.76
|7.
|Norway
|105.88
|8.
|United States
|94.43
|9.
|Denmark
|83.45
|10.
|Netherlands
|79.92
Source: IMF