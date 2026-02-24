Top 10 tallest skyscrapers in the world, 2026: Burj Khalifa tops chart; Merdeka 118, built in 2023, replaces Shanghai Tower

World’s tallest skyscrapers in 2026 are led by Dubai’s Burj Khalifa at 828 metres, followed by Kuala Lumpur’s Merdeka 118 and Shanghai Tower, according to the latest global rankings.

Written by: Cherry Gupta
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 24, 2026 11:17 AM IST
World's Tallest Skyscrapers 2026: Burj Khalifa continues to remain the tallest building in the world.
World’s Top 10 Tallest Skyscrapers in 2026: Architecture, engineering, and urban development are rapidly advancing, with skyscrapers worldwide becoming more than mere feats of engineering.

The Skyscraper Centre – Council on Vertical Urbanism, ranked the top 100 tallest buildings in the world as of 2026.

Burj Khalifa, standing 828 metres tall with 163 floors in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), has remained the world’s tallest building.

It has been at the top for over a decade, ever since its completion in 2010, when it overtook Malaysia’s Petronas Twin Towers.

Merdeka, also known as PNB 118, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, is the second-tallest building in the world and the tallest in Southeast Asia.

Merdeka in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

With a height of 678.9 metres and 118 levels, Merdeka, completed in 2023, overtook China’s Shanghai Tower, which now ranks third at 632 metres with 128 floors.

Saudi Arabia’s Makkah Clock Royal Tower, which features the world’s largest clock, is the fourth-tallest building globally and the second-tallest in the Middle East, standing at 601 metres with 120 floors.

As a part of Saudi Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia is also constructing the Jeddah Tower, with completion expected between 2028 and 2030.

Jeddah Tower is under construction in Saudi Arabia.

The proposed height of 1,000 metres and 167 floors might overtake the long-standing Burj Khalifa as the tallest building in the world.

Chinese skyscrapers dominate the list, including Ping An International Finance Centre in Shenzhen, Guangzhou CTF (Chow Tai Fook) Finance Centre in Guangzhou, Tianjin CTF Finance Centre in Tianjin, and CITIC Tower in Beijing, all of which rank among the top 10 tallest buildings in the world.

One World Trade Centre in New York City, at 541 metres, is the only building from the United States in the list of the world’s top 10 tallest buildings.

As of 2026, no Indian skyscraper ranks among the world’s 100 tallest buildings; however, most of India’s tallest buildings are located in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Lokhandwala Minerva in Worli, Mumbai, completed in 2023, stands as the tallest building in India at 301 metres and 78 floors.

Top 10 tallest buildings in the world, as of 2026:

World's Top 10 Tallest Skyscrapers
2026 Global Rankings
#1
Burj Khalifa
Dubai
828m
2,717 ft
Floors
163
Completed
2010
#2
Merdeka 118
Kuala Lumpur
679m
2,227 ft
Floors
118
Completed
2023
#3
Shanghai Tower
Shanghai
632m
2,073 ft
Floors
128
Completed
2015
#4
Makkah Royal Clock Tower
Mecca
601m
1,972 ft
Floors
120
Completed
2012
#5
Ping An Finance Centre
Shenzhen
599m
1,965 ft
Floors
115
Completed
2017
#6
Lotte World Tower
Seoul
555m
1,819 ft
Floors
123
Completed
2017
#7
One World Trade Centre
New York City
541m
1,776 ft
Floors
94
Completed
2014
#8
Guangzhou CTF Finance Centre
Guangzhou
530m
1,739 ft
Floors
111
Completed
2016
#8
Tianjin CTF Finance Centre
Tianjin
530m
1,739 ft
Floors
97
Completed
2019
#10
CITIC Tower
Beijing
528m
1,731 ft
Floors
109
Completed
2018
Source: The Skyscraper Centre - Council on Vertical Urbanism
