Top 10 tallest skyscrapers in the world, 2026: Burj Khalifa tops chart; Merdeka 118, built in 2023, replaces Shanghai Tower

World’s Tallest Skyscrapers 2026: Burj Khalifa continues to remain the tallest building in the world. (Image: Pixabay)

World’s Top 10 Tallest Skyscrapers in 2026: Architecture, engineering, and urban development are rapidly advancing, with skyscrapers worldwide becoming more than mere feats of engineering.

The Skyscraper Centre – Council on Vertical Urbanism, ranked the top 100 tallest buildings in the world as of 2026.

Burj Khalifa, standing 828 metres tall with 163 floors in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), has remained the world’s tallest building.

It has been at the top for over a decade, ever since its completion in 2010, when it overtook Malaysia’s Petronas Twin Towers.

Merdeka, also known as PNB 118, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, is the second-tallest building in the world and the tallest in Southeast Asia.