Top 10 tallest skyscrapers in the world, 2026: Burj Khalifa tops chart; Merdeka 118, built in 2023, replaces Shanghai Tower

World’s Top 10 Tallest Skyscrapers in 2026: Architecture, engineering, and urban development are rapidly advancing, with skyscrapers worldwide becoming more than mere feats of engineering.
The Skyscraper Centre – Council on Vertical Urbanism, ranked the top 100 tallest buildings in the world as of 2026.
Burj Khalifa, standing 828 metres tall with 163 floors in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), has remained the world’s tallest building.
It has been at the top for over a decade, ever since its completion in 2010, when it overtook Malaysia’s Petronas Twin Towers.
Merdeka, also known as PNB 118, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, is the second-tallest building in the world and the tallest in Southeast Asia.
With a height of 678.9 metres and 118 levels, Merdeka, completed in 2023, overtook China’s Shanghai Tower, which now ranks third at 632 metres with 128 floors.
Saudi Arabia’s Makkah Clock Royal Tower, which features the world’s largest clock, is the fourth-tallest building globally and the second-tallest in the Middle East, standing at 601 metres with 120 floors.
As a part of Saudi Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia is also constructing the Jeddah Tower, with completion expected between 2028 and 2030.
The proposed height of 1,000 metres and 167 floors might overtake the long-standing Burj Khalifa as the tallest building in the world.
Chinese skyscrapers dominate the list, including Ping An International Finance Centre in Shenzhen, Guangzhou CTF (Chow Tai Fook) Finance Centre in Guangzhou, Tianjin CTF Finance Centre in Tianjin, and CITIC Tower in Beijing, all of which rank among the top 10 tallest buildings in the world.
One World Trade Centre in New York City, at 541 metres, is the only building from the United States in the list of the world’s top 10 tallest buildings.
As of 2026, no Indian skyscraper ranks among the world’s 100 tallest buildings; however, most of India’s tallest buildings are located in Mumbai, Maharashtra.
