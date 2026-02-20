Top 10 sustainable companies in India 2026: IT firm at no. 2 sets benchmark in gender equality with the largest female tech workforce

Hurun India's Top 10 Most Sustainable Companies in 2026: Climate Action (SDG 13) is the top priority for most companies with JSW Energy stands out by achieving a perfect score of 10 in this SDG..

Hurun India Most Sustainable Companies Advancing UN SDGs in 2026: In today’s sustainability-focused world of work, corporate social responsibility has evolved from being a founding principle to a business imperative.

Building on this shift, Indian companies are increasingly rethinking the role of corporate social responsibility (CSR) in their core business strategies.

The latest report by Perpetual Capital and Hurun India, Impact 50–2026, reveals that the country’s largest corporations have rethought the role of corporate social responsibility (CSR) this year.

The report, released on Wednesday, ranked 50 Indian companies based on their alignment with the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Out of 50 companies listed, 25 have established clear goals for gender equality, 30 are directing their research and development (R&D) efforts toward environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives, and 39 are making significant capital investments to advance environmental and social objectives.