Top 10 sustainable companies in India 2026: IT firm at no. 2 sets benchmark in gender equality with the largest female tech workforce

Top 10 Most Sustainable Indian Companies Advancing UN SDGs in 2026: The latest report by Perpetual Capital and Hurun India, Impact 50–2026, reveals that the country's largest corporations have collectively spent over Rs 8,000 crore on CSR this year.

Written by: Cherry Gupta
2 min readNew DelhiFeb 20, 2026 11:33 AM IST
India's Top 10 Most Sustainable Companies in 2026 Hurun IndiaHurun India's Top 10 Most Sustainable Companies in 2026: Climate Action (SDG 13) is the top priority for most companies with JSW Energy stands out by achieving a perfect score of 10 in this SDG..
Hurun India Most Sustainable Companies Advancing UN SDGs in 2026: In today’s sustainability-focused world of work, corporate social responsibility has evolved from being a founding principle to a business imperative.

Building on this shift, Indian companies are increasingly rethinking the role of corporate social responsibility (CSR) in their core business strategies.

The latest report by Perpetual Capital and Hurun India, Impact 50–2026, reveals that the country’s largest corporations have rethought the role of corporate social responsibility (CSR) this year.

The report, released on Wednesday, ranked 50 Indian companies based on their alignment with the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Out of 50 companies listed, 25 have established clear goals for gender equality, 30 are directing their research and development (R&D) efforts toward environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives, and 39 are making significant capital investments to advance environmental and social objectives.

Balanced performance across SDGs of climate action, quality, education, clean water, and sanitation, Hindustan Unilever ranks as the most sustainable Indian company with 53.9 points in 2026.

HCL Technologies follows closely behind in second position with a score of 53.8, highlighting a strong commitment to reducing operational emissions and expanding energy-efficient digital solutions.

The company also excelled in the area of gender equality, employing approximately 67,216 women, which constitutes the largest female workforce in the Indian IT sector.

Climate Action (SDG 13) is the top priority for most companies, with 48 of them setting clear deadlines for their goals.

Notably, JSW Energy stands out by achieving a perfect score of 10 in this SDG.

Perpetual Capital and Hurun India, Impact 50–2026: Top 10 most sustainability-driven Indian companies

India's Top 10 Most Sustainable Companies
Impact 50-2026 Rankings
#1
Hindustan Unilever
53.9
AAA
Industry
Consumer Goods
Headquarters
Mumbai
Top SDGs
Climate Action; Quality Education; Clean Water & Sanitation
#2
HCL Technologies
53.8
AAA
Industry
Software & Services
Headquarters
Noida
Top SDGs
Affordable & Clean Energy; Climate Action; Gender Equality
#3
Grasim Industries
52.6
AAA
Industry
Construction Materials
Headquarters
Mumbai
Top SDGs
Clean Water & Sanitation; Affordable & Clean Energy; Responsible Consumption
#4
Tata Motors
51.8
AAA
Industry
Automobile & Auto Components
Headquarters
Mumbai
Top SDGs
Climate Action; Clean Water & Sanitation; Affordable & Clean Energy
#5
Dabur India
50.3
AAA
Industry
Consumer Goods
Headquarters
Ghaziabad
Top SDGs
Responsible Consumption; Climate Action; Clean Water & Sanitation
#6
Lupin
50.2
AAA
Industry
Healthcare
Headquarters
Mumbai
Top SDGs
Good Health & Well-Being; Climate Action; Gender Equality
#7
Hindustan Zinc
47.9
AAA
Industry
Metals & Mining
Headquarters
Udaipur
Top SDGs
Climate Action; Clean Water & Sanitation; Affordable & Clean Energy
#8
ITC
47.7
AAA
Industry
Consumer Goods
Headquarters
Kolkata
Top SDGs
Affordable & Clean Energy; Decent Work; Responsible Consumption
#9
LTIMindtree
47.6
AAA
Industry
Software & Services
Headquarters
Mumbai
Top SDGs
Climate Action; Affordable & Clean Energy; Sustainable Cities
#10
Tata Steel
47.4
AAA
Industry
Metals & Mining
Headquarters
Mumbai
Top SDGs
Gender Equality; Responsible Consumption; Climate Action
Source: Hurun Research Institute; Perpetual Capital Hurun India Impact 50 – 2026
Indian Express InfoGenIE

Source: Hurun Research Institute; Perpetual Capital Hurun India Impact 50 – 2026; Hurun India 500 List 2024

