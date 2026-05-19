Top 10 strongest passports in the world: UAE keeps top spot; check India’s rank and peers

Top 10 strongest passports in the world 2026: New figures released by Arton Capital’s Passport Index show that the United Arab Emirates now has the world’s strongest passport, reaching a record score of 182, the highest score ever seen in the index’s history.

The UAE has remained at the top since 2018, and the latest rankings highlight the country’s increasing global influence in business, tourism, and diplomacy. Emirati passport holders now have easier access to more countries, major financial centres and travel destinations than ever before. While several countries have seen little improvement or even declines in visa-free travel access, the UAE has continued to expand its global mobility through diplomatic ties and bilateral agreements.

The rise has been especially remarkable since the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs launched the UAE Passport Force Initiative in 2017. In less than 10 years, the country moved from 88th place to becoming the holder of the world’s most powerful passport. The Passport Index said it has closely tracked and documented this progress over the years. Singapore kept its second-place position in the rankings with a score of 175. Malaysia remained the only other Asian country in the top category, staying at 17th place.

Even though Asia is expected to contribute nearly half of the world’s GDP growth in 2026, that economic growth has not reflected in passport rankings. Japan and South Korea both slipped four places this year, with South Korea dropping out of the top 20 entirely. Europe, meanwhile, continued to dominate the highest-ranked passports. Countries including Spain, Belgium, Luxembourg, France and Denmark stayed among the world’s strongest passports.

Luxembourg saw one of the biggest improvements, moving from 10th to fifth place with a score of 174 as it pushes to become a major AI technology centre in Europe. Its rise pushed Finland out of the top 10 compared to last year.

The Passport Index also reported that its World Openness Score — which measures how accessible countries are globally — fell again in 2026 and reached its lowest point since 2023. The decline comes as countries tighten visa systems, introduce more digital border controls, and impose stricter rules on certain nationalities and skilled workers. The report noted that only 11 countries improved their mobility scores in 2026, compared to 24 countries in 2025.

In the Welcoming Countries rankings, Australia, the United States, Canada, and New Zealand all dropped because of stricter visa policies, changing border systems, and expanding passport restrictions. The United Kingdom, however, climbed two places despite introducing mandatory Electronic Travel Authorisations (ETAs).

Story continues below this ad

India’s rank

India ranked 68th on the Passport Index alongside Gambia, Rwanda, Cuba, and Kyrgyzstan, with a score of 72. According to the report, Indian passport holders can travel visa-free to 30 destinations, get visa-on-arrival access in 42 countries, while visas are required for 126 destinations. Among neighbouring countries, Pakistan ranked 92nd with a score of 42, while Bangladesh stood at 89th place.

Top 10 strongest passports in the world 2026