Top 10 strongest currencies in the world in 2026: The common assumption is usually that the US dollar stands as the absolute strongest global currency since it is the most heavily traded currency on the planet. However, you might want to re-examine that belief. Forbes recently published its ranking of the world’s top 10 strongest currencies for 2026, and the American currency barely manages to scrape onto the bottom of the list.

Forbes evaluated and ranked these top 10 strongest currencies alongside their officially recognised currency symbols by measuring how many US dollars a person would receive when trading a single unit of each specific currency.