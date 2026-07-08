Top 10 strongest currencies in the world in 2026: The common assumption is usually that the US dollar stands as the absolute strongest global currency since it is the most heavily traded currency on the planet. However, you might want to re-examine that belief. Forbes recently published its ranking of the world’s top 10 strongest currencies for 2026, and the American currency barely manages to scrape onto the bottom of the list.
Forbes evaluated and ranked these top 10 strongest currencies alongside their officially recognised currency symbols by measuring how many US dollars a person would receive when trading a single unit of each specific currency.
The applicable exchange rates (recorded as of July 1, 2026) are pulled directly from the Forbes currency calculator, which utilises live market data provided by Open Exchange.
The title of the strongest currency in the world goes to the Kuwaiti dinar, with 1 dinar buying $3.22 US dollars. Conversely, US $1 is worth 0.30 Kuwaiti dinars. At No. 2 stands the Bahraini dinar; 1 Bahraini dinar is currently worth $2.65 US dollars, meaning $1 is worth 0.37 Bahraini dinars. Rank 3 goes to the Omani rial, which was introduced in the 1970s. One rial is currently worth $2.60 US dollars, while one US dollar is worth 0.38 Omani rials.
Rank 4, 5 and 6 was taken by Jordanian dinar (worth $1.41), British Pound (worth $1.32), and Gibraltar pound (always moving in line with the Sterling). Swiss franc, Cayman Islands dollar and the Euro were all at No. 7, 8 and 9 worth $1.23, $1.20 and $1.13 respectively. US Dollar closed the top 10 list.
|Rank
|Currency
|1
|Kuwaiti dinar (KWD)
|2
|Bahraini dinar (BHD)
|3
|Omani rial (OMR)
|4
|Jordanian dinar (JOD)
|5
|British pound (GBP)
|6
|Gibraltar pound (GIP)
|7
|Swiss franc (CHF)
|8
|Cayman Islands dollar (KYD)
|9
|Euro (EUR)
|10
|US dollar (USD)