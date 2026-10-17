Top 10 Startups in 2026: Zepto retains top spot for 4th consecutive year

LinkedIn recently released the list of top 10 Startups in 2026 with Indian quick-commerce company Zepto securing the top position.

Topmate, Matiks and Figuring Out Media and Education follow in the rankings. The annual rankings assess eligible startups on employment growth, LinkedIn engagement, job interest, and their ability to attract top talent, using data collected from July 1, 2025, to June 30, 2026.

In this year’s list, Zetheta Algorithms Private Limited, Snabbit, and Emergent were ranked at No. 5, 6, and 7, respectively. Weekday (YC W21) and Sarvam were ranked at No. 8 and 9, respectively. Palmonas closed out the top 10 list.

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Methodology

Employment growth is measured as the percentage headcount increase over the period for which the methodology was conducted. This needs to be a minimum of 5 per cent. Engagement is measured by non-employee views and follows of the company’s LinkedIn page.