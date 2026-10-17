Top 10 Startups in 2026: Zepto retains top spot for 4th consecutive year

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मूल अंग्रेजी लेख का निम्न अनुवाद AI द्वारा किया गया है। AI द्वारा अनूदित लेखों में त्रुटि हो सकती है। किसी भी शंका या स्पष्टीकरण के लिए मूल अंग्रेजी लेख देखें।

Led by Zepto, LinkedIn reveals the top 10 startups in India dominating the national market for 2026.

Written by: Aanya Mehta
2 min readOct 17, 2026 08:10 PM IST
startupsZepto ranked No. 1 in the top 10 list for startups in 2026, released by LinkedIn. (photo credit: wikipedia)
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LinkedIn recently released the list of top 10 Startups in 2026 with Indian quick-commerce company Zepto securing the top position.

Topmate, Matiks and Figuring Out Media and Education follow in the rankings. The annual rankings assess eligible startups on employment growth, LinkedIn engagement, job interest, and their ability to attract top talent, using data collected from July 1, 2025, to June 30, 2026.

In this year’s list, Zetheta Algorithms Private Limited, Snabbit, and Emergent were ranked at No. 5, 6, and 7, respectively. Weekday (YC W21) and Sarvam were ranked at No. 8 and 9, respectively. Palmonas closed out the top 10 list.

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Methodology

Employment growth is measured as the percentage headcount increase over the period for which the methodology was conducted. This needs to be a minimum of 5 per cent. Engagement is measured by non-employee views and follows of the company’s LinkedIn page.

The job interest pillar measures the rate at which people are viewing and applying to jobs at the company. This includes both paid and unpaid postings. Top talent is measured through the inclusion of recruits on any global LinkedIn Top Companies list. Cumulative data is normalised across all eligible startups.

LinkedIn’s annual list this time focuses on the perspective that starting a company is becoming more accessible and, additionally, more competitive. The employment-oriented social networking site mentioned that starting a company is now becoming more accessible, but competition runs parallel to this accessibility. AI is a contributing factor, as it gives founders new ways to build products, automate work, and operate with leaner teams.

LinkedIn also noted that four in ten professionals globally say AI has made them more likely to start a business. Since more ideas are taking shape into businesses, more companies are entering an increasingly crowded market.

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Rank Company
1. Zepto
2. topmate.io
3. Matiks
4. Figuring Out Media and Education
5. Zetheta Algorithms Private Limited
6. Snabbit
7. Emergent
8. Weekday (YC W21)
9. Sarvam
10. PALMONAS

 

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