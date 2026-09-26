Top 10 Self-Made Women in India 2026: Jayshree Ullal retains her No. 1 position

Jayshree Ullal is still No. 1 while Falguni Nayar climbs to No.2 on the list.

Top 10 Self-Made Women in the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2026: M3M estate developers and Hurun India have officially released the 2026 Hurun India Rich List, celebrating the country’s foremost wealth creators and business leaders.

Jayshree Ullal leads the list and is officially the richest Indian-origin self-made woman according to the 2026 Hurun India Rich List. The Arista Networks CEO has a wealth of Rs 77,400 crore, an increase of Rs 27,230 crore compared to 2025. She was also listed as No.7 on the top 10 richest self-made women in the list released by Forbes in June this year.

Nykaa’s Falguni Nayar surpassed Radha Vembu of Zoho, clinching rank No. 2 compared to last year’s listing. Falguni Nayar’s wealth stands at Rs 53,200 crore while Radha Vembu’s wealth is Rs 47,400 crore. Kiran Mazumdar Shaw sustained her ranking at No. 4 with current wealth of Rs 32,900 crore.