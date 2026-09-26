Top 10 Self-Made Women in India 2026: Jayshree Ullal retains her No. 1 position

Top 10 Self-Made Women in the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2026:From tech titan Jayshree Ullal claiming the top spot to beauty and pharma pioneers, the 2026 M3M Hurun India Rich List spotlights the 10 self-made women redefining wealth creation in India.

Written by: Aanya Mehta
2 min readUpdated: Sep 26, 2026 07:03 PM IST
self-made womenJayshree Ullal is still No. 1 while Falguni Nayar climbs to No.2 on the list.
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Top 10 Self-Made Women in the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2026: M3M estate developers and Hurun India have officially released the 2026 Hurun India Rich List, celebrating the country’s foremost wealth creators and business leaders.

Jayshree Ullal leads the list and is officially the richest Indian-origin self-made woman according to the 2026 Hurun India Rich List. The Arista Networks CEO has a wealth of Rs 77,400 crore, an increase of Rs 27,230 crore compared to 2025. She was also listed as No.7 on the top 10 richest self-made women in the list released by Forbes in June this year.

Nykaa’s Falguni Nayar surpassed Radha Vembu of Zoho, clinching rank No. 2 compared to last year’s listing. Falguni Nayar’s wealth stands at Rs 53,200 crore while Radha Vembu’s wealth is Rs 47,400 crore. Kiran Mazumdar Shaw sustained her ranking at No. 4 with current wealth of Rs 32,900 crore.

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Ruchi Kalra, Neha Bansal and Neha Narkhede have been ranked at No. 5, 6, and 7 respectively. Pepsico’s Indra K. Nooyi is ranked at No. 8, while Kavitha Subramanian is ranked at No. 9. Anju Devi rounded out the top 10 list. 

Promoter and whole-time director Anju Devi of KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration made her debut in the top 10 list, while Juhi Chawla and family dropped out of the top 10 list.

131 women feature on the 2026 self-made women list. 33 of them are dollar billionaires. Roshni Nadar Malhotra and family, with Rs 2.79 lakh crore, remains the richest woman in the overall women’s ranking under the rich list.

Top 10 Self-Made Women in the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2026

Rank Name Net Worth (in INR, crore) City of Residence Company Name
1. Jayshree Ullal 77,400 San Francisco Arista Newtworks
2. Falguni Nayar and family 53,200 Mumbai Nykaa
3. Radha Vembu 47,400 Chennai Zoho
3. Kiran Mazumdar Shaw 32,900 Bengaluru Biocon
5. Ruchi Kalra and family 12,700 New Delhi OfBusiness
6. Neha Bansal 9,200 New Delhi Lenskart Soultions
7. Neha Narkhede and family 6,800 Palo Alto Confluent
8. Indra K Nooyi 6000 New York City Pepsico
9. Kavitha Subramaniam 4,200 Mumbai Upstox
10. Anju Devi 3,800 Ahmedabad KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration

Source: Hurun Research Institute; M3M Hurun India Rich List 2026

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