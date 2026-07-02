Top 10 Self-Made Women Entrepreneurs in India: Radha Vembu tops list, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw at second spot

Top 10 Self-Made Women Entrepreneurs in India 2026 List: From building successful businesses to redefining leadership, these self-made women entrepreneurs are shaping India's economic landscape. Here's a look at the Top 10 women business leaders making an impact in 2026.

Written by: Aanya Mehta
2 min readJul 2, 2026 11:00 AM IST
women entrepreneursRadha Vembu and Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw were ranked at No. 1 and No. 2 respectively.
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Top 10 Self-Made Women Entrepreneurs in India: Gone are the days when entrepreneurship was considered a man’s game. These exceptional women have emerged as India’s most powerful self-made entrepreneurs, gaining global recognition for their brilliant strategic vision and multi-billion dollar enterprises.

The latest data from the Hurun India Rich List highlights how these leaders have reached the top through their incredible entrepreneurial journeys. Although women currently own just 20.37% of MSMEs and account for 23.3% of India’s workforce, their rapidly growing footprint in the business world has garnered significant attention.

Consequently, there is an increasing emphasis on recognizing and celebrating female founders who, through their perseverance and triumphs, have become inspiring role models for aspiring business leaders across the country.

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The top three spots on the list are held by Radha Vembu (Zoho Corporation), Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (Biocon Limited), and Falguni Nayar (Nykaa), ranking at 1st, 2nd and 3rd respectively. Vandana Luthra (VLCC Wellness) follows at No. 4. Kalpana Saroj (Kamani Tubes) and Richa Kar (Zivame) secured the 5th and 6th positions. Meanwhile, Vineeta Singh (Sugar Cosmetics), Upasana Taku (MobiKwik), and Ghazal Alagh (Mamaearth) ranked at #7, #8 and #9 respectively with Aditi Gupta rounding out the top ten.

Top 10 Self-Made Women Entrepreneurs in India 2026: 

Rank Name  Net-worth (Cr) Company
1 Radha Vembu 55,300 Zoho Corporation
2 Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw 32,000 Biocon Limited
3 Falguni Nayar 29,000 Nykaa
4 Vandana Luthra 1300 VLCC Wellness
5 Kalpana Saroj 917 Kamani Tubes
6 Richa Kar 750 Zivame
7 Vineeta Singh 300 Sugar Cosmetics
8 Upasana Taku 500-800 MobiKwik
8 Ghazal Alagh 150-250 Honasa Consumer (Mamaearth)
10 Aditi Gupta 8.3 Menstrupedia

 

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