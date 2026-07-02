Top 10 Self-Made Women Entrepreneurs in India: Radha Vembu tops list, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw at second spot

Radha Vembu and Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw were ranked at No. 1 and No. 2 respectively.

Top 10 Self-Made Women Entrepreneurs in India: Gone are the days when entrepreneurship was considered a man’s game. These exceptional women have emerged as India’s most powerful self-made entrepreneurs, gaining global recognition for their brilliant strategic vision and multi-billion dollar enterprises.

The latest data from the Hurun India Rich List highlights how these leaders have reached the top through their incredible entrepreneurial journeys. Although women currently own just 20.37% of MSMEs and account for 23.3% of India’s workforce, their rapidly growing footprint in the business world has garnered significant attention.

Consequently, there is an increasing emphasis on recognizing and celebrating female founders who, through their perseverance and triumphs, have become inspiring role models for aspiring business leaders across the country.