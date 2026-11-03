Top 10 safest countries to visit in 2027: Canada leads; UAE drops out

A travel insurance company has listed the top 10 safest countries in the world to visit in 2027 after conducting a comprehensive survey based on American travellers’ experience and attitudes to safety.

Canada topped Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection’s list this year. New Zealand, Australia, and Iceland ranked No. 2, 3, and 4, while Japan, Austria, and Ireland ranked No. 5, 6, and 7. The Netherlands and Denmark ranked No. 8 and 9, while Portugal closed out the top 10 list.

A weighted index was used to determine the ranks. This incorporates other indices and information, including the Global Peace Index; data from Numbeo, a crowd-sourced online database of quality of life metrics; and an average of GeoSure global scores for major cities in each country.