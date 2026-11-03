Top 10 safest countries to visit in 2027: Canada leads; UAE drops out

A travel insurance company has listed the top 10 safest countries in the world to visit in 2027 after conducting a comprehensive survey based on American travellers’ experience and attitudes to safety.
Canada topped Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection’s list this year. New Zealand, Australia, and Iceland ranked No. 2, 3, and 4, while Japan, Austria, and Ireland ranked No. 5, 6, and 7. The Netherlands and Denmark ranked No. 8 and 9, while Portugal closed out the top 10 list.
A weighted index was used to determine the ranks. This incorporates other indices and information, including the Global Peace Index; data from Numbeo, a crowd-sourced online database of quality of life metrics; and an average of GeoSure global scores for major cities in each country.
Data from other organisations like the World Health Organisation, the Equaldex Equality Index, and the Global Terrorism Index also influenced this year’s list. The collected data showed that the desire to travel remains strong, while the desire to travel to a safer country is stronger.
The company has released the annual list for a decade now. Last year, the United Arab Emirates was rated the seventh-safest country. This year it ranked No. 16. Scandinavian countries like Denmark, Norway, and Sweden moved up in the rankings.
The ranking also observed that Gen Z loves to travel. “They crave experiences, go to different destinations, take risks, but they also acknowledge the threats posed to their travels by a changing environment and geopolitical climate,” the company said.
India ranked No. 2 for respondents spending more than $25,000 per year on travel.
Top 10 safest countries to visit in 2027
|Rank
|Country
|1.
|Canada
|2.
|New Zealand
|3.
|Australia
|4.
|Iceland
|5.
|Japan
|6.
|Austria
|7.
|Ireland
|8.
|Netherlands
|9.
|Denmark
|10.
|Portugal