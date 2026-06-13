Top 10 Safest Countries in the World 2026: India drops to 127th place from 115th in 2025

Top 10 Safest Countries in the World 2026: Global Peace Index 2026 released the list of the safest countries in the world in June 2026. According to the 2026 Global Peace Index (GPI), global peace has continued to decline, largely due to the growing impact of armed conflicts.

The report notes that the number of active state-based conflicts has reached its highest level since the end of World War II, while the number of countries engaged in external conflicts has almost doubled compared to 2008.

Iceland tops the list for the 19th time, consecutively. Iceland tops the list for the 19th time, consecutively.

Iceland has retained its position as the world’s most peaceful country for the 19th year in a row, followed by New Zealand, Switzerland, Slovenia, and Ireland. At the other end of the ranking, Russia is the least peaceful nation, with Sudan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ukraine, and Israel rounding out the five lowest-ranked countries.