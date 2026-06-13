Top 10 Safest Countries in the World 2026: India drops to 127th place from 115th in 2025

Top 10 safest countries in the world 2026 list: Discover the Top 10 Safest Countries in the World in 2026, led by Iceland, New Zealand, and Switzerland, according to the latest Global Peace Index rankings and peace scores.

Written by: Aanya Mehta
2 min readJun 13, 2026 02:34 PM IST
safest countriesTop 10 Safest Countries in the World 2026: India drops to 127th place from 115th in 2025
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Top 10 Safest Countries in the World 2026: Global Peace Index 2026 released the list of the safest countries in the world in June 2026. According to the 2026 Global Peace Index (GPI), global peace has continued to decline, largely due to the growing impact of armed conflicts.

The report notes that the number of active state-based conflicts has reached its highest level since the end of World War II, while the number of countries engaged in external conflicts has almost doubled compared to 2008.

safest countries Iceland tops the list for the 19th time, consecutively.

Iceland has retained its position as the world’s most peaceful country for the 19th year in a row, followed by New Zealand, Switzerland, Slovenia, and Ireland. At the other end of the ranking, Russia is the least peaceful nation, with Sudan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ukraine, and Israel rounding out the five lowest-ranked countries.

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In the 2026 Global Peace Index (GPI), India fell to 127th place, down from 115th in 2025, as its overall peacefulness score declined by 2.9% compared to the previous year.

Poland registered the biggest improvement among all countries, with its overall score increasing by 9.1%, helping it climb 23 positions to secure 22nd place globally.

Top 10 Safest Countries in the World 2026

Rank Country
1 Iceland
2 New Zealand
3 Switzerland
4 Slovenia
5 Ireland
6 Austria
7 Portugal
8 Singapore
9 Finland
10 Japan

Also Read | Top 10 strongest passports in the world: UAE keeps top spot; check India’s rank and peers

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