Top 10 richest self-made billionaires under 40: Nikhil Kamath only India-based name, has Rs 3 lakh crore net worth

Top 10 richest self-made billionaires under 40: Americans make up nearly half the list, with 32 names. China follows with eight, India with six

Back in 2008, Mark Zuckerberg made history when he became the youngest self-made billionaire at just 23. Six years later, Zuckerberg went on to surpass Larry Page and Sergey Brin as the richest self-made billionaire under 40 on Forbes’ annual World’s Billionaires List. He held that distinction for an unprecedented 11 years, till he turned 40 in May 2024.

For a brief moment, the spotlight shifted to Patrick Collison, 37, and John Collison, 35, the Irish-American brothers behind Stripe, a payment platform. They claimed the top spot among the world’s richest self-made billionaires under 40 in Forbes’ March ranking, but their reign didn’t last long.

Last fall, a new name took the lead: Edwin Chen. The 38-year-old founder of Surge AI is now worth an estimated $18 billion. Chen started Surge AI in 2020 to help companies organise and label data for training artificial intelligence systems. In 2024 alone, the company generated $1.2 billion in revenue, working with clients such as Google and Anthropic.