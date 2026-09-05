Top 10 richest persons in the world in September 2026: Elon Musk still at No 1, Larry Ellison jumps to 7th spot

Elon Musk maintains consistency in the No. 1 position while Larry Ellison jumps to seventh spot in the Top 10 richest people in the world (September edition) from Forbes. (photo credit: wikipedia)

Richest Persons in the World September 2026: Forbes released its monthly report for the top 10 richest people in the world for the September edition. The report showed Elon Musk maintaining his No. 1 spot as in August 2026. Elon Musk became the world’s first trillionaire on June 12 after SpaceX closed its first trading day with a nearly $2.2 trillion market cap.

However, since December 2025, Musk’s wealth dropped below $700 billion for the first time in July, as shares of SpaceX and Tesla both sank. His fortune improved in August, as shares of his main companies bounced back. Elon Musk owns a 38 per cent stake in SpaceX and now has a market cap of nearly $2 trillion, which increased from $1.5 trillion last month.