Top 10 richest persons in the world in September 2026: Elon Musk still at No 1, Larry Ellison jumps to 7th spot

Richest Persons in the World September 2026: Forbes released its monthly report for the top 10 richest people in the world for the September edition. The report showed Elon Musk maintaining his No. 1 spot as in August 2026. Elon Musk became the world’s first trillionaire on June 12 after SpaceX closed its first trading day with a nearly $2.2 trillion market cap.
However, since December 2025, Musk’s wealth dropped below $700 billion for the first time in July, as shares of SpaceX and Tesla both sank. His fortune improved in August, as shares of his main companies bounced back. Elon Musk owns a 38 per cent stake in SpaceX and now has a market cap of nearly $2 trillion, which increased from $1.5 trillion last month.
Elon Musk initially became the world’s richest individual in September 2021 and reasserted his dominant lead in late May 2024. His fortune has since expanded at an extraordinary pace, shattering the $500 billion benchmark in October 2025, clearing $600 billion and $700 billion two months later, and crossing $800 billion in February 2026.
American businessman who cofounded Google, Larry Page, and former president and CEO of Amazon Jeff Bezos clinched the second and third spots, respectively.
Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison was elevated to the No. 7 spot on the global billionaire rankings, after a 7 per cent surge in Oracle’s share price, pushing his net worth back above $200 billion.
Following their Paramount-Skydance deal last August, Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison and his son David launched a giant $111 billion bid for Warner Bros. Discovery. The proposed mega merger would combine major news networks (CBS and CNN), top streamers (Paramount+ and HBO Max), and historic film studios under the Ellison family’s control. However, the takeover is currently frozen until June 2027 due to an active antitrust lawsuit.
Sergey Brin, Michael Dell and Mark Zuckerberg were placed at No. 4, No. 5, and No. 6, respectively. Larry Ellison overtook Jensen Huang for the 7th spot, moving Huang down to No. 8. Steve Ballmer is at No.9 while Amancio Ortega rounds out the top 10 richest people list for September 2026.
|Rank
|Name
|Net Worth (in USD)
|Source
|Citizenship
|1.
|Elon Musk
|892 billion
|SpaceX, Tesla
|United States
|2.
|Larry Page
|277 billion
|United States
|3.
|Jeff Bezos
|268 billion
|Amazon
|United States
|4.
|Sergey Brin
|256 billion
|United States
|5.
|Michael Dell
|241 billion
|Dell Technologies
|United States
|6.
|Mark Zuckerberg
|197 billion
|META
|United States
|7.
|Larry Ellison
|193 billion
|Oracle
|United States
|8.
|Jensen Huang
|191 billion
|Semiconductors
|United States
|9.
|Steve Ballmer
|155 billion
|Microsoft
|United States
|10.
|Amancio Ortega
|148 billion
|Zara
|Spain