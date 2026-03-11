Top 10 richest person in India in 2026: Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani lead; #4 posts biggest wealth jump of Rs 1.08 lakh crore

According to the 2026 Forbes World’s Billionaires list, the country is home to 229 billionaires, up from 205 last year

Forbes Top 10 Richest Indian Billionaires 2026 List: India now has more billionaires than ever before. According to the 2026 Forbes World’s Billionaires list, the country is home to 229 billionaires, up from 205 last year. A strong run in the stock market and a wave of new company listings helped boost fortunes across industries.

Together, Indian billionaires now hold more than $1 trillion in wealth, rising from $941 billion in 2025. The top 10 richest Indians alone control $368 billion, which is more than one-third of the country’s billionaire wealth, after collectively adding $32 billion over the past year.

At the top of the list, Mukesh Ambani remains the richest person in India and Asia. His wealth increased as shares of Reliance Industries climbed about 12 per cent over the past year. However, he remains slightly below the $100 billion mark, meaning he has not yet regained his centi-billionaire status from two years ago.