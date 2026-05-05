Top 10 richest people in the world (May 2026): Elon Musk sees $35-billion fortune drop despite market surge; Larry Page joins $300-billion club

The S&P 500 rose by 9 per cent and the Nasdaq jumped 15 per cent, pushing the combined wealth of the top 10 billionaires, all Americans, to $2.7 trillion by May 1

Top 10 richest people in the world (May 2026): April turned out to be a strong month for the world’s richest people, thanks to a sharp rally in the stock market. The S&P 500 rose by 9 per cent and the Nasdaq jumped 15 per cent, pushing the combined wealth of the top 10 billionaires, all Americans, to $2.7 trillion by May 1. Together, they added $260 billion in just one month.

The biggest winner was Google cofounder Larry Page. His wealth surged by $76 billion, taking his total net worth to about $313 billion. This made him only the third person ever to cross the $300-billion mark. The jump came as shares of Alphabet, Google’s parent company, climbed more than 33 per cent during the month. Page remains the second richest person in the world for the sixth month in a row. He is still far behind Elon Musk, but the gap has narrowed—from $580 billion at the start of April to $469 billion now.