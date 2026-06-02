Top 10 richest people in June 2026: Oracle’s Larry Ellison gains $71 billion, Elon Musk tops list

Top 10 richest people in the world in June 2026: The world’s richest people have become even wealthier as artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, and technology infrastructure continue to drive stock market gains. Together, the top billionaires now hold nearly $2.9 trillion in wealth. Much of this increase came over the past month as technology stocks surged amid growing investments in AI.
According to Forbes’ latest billionaires ranking released in June 2026, Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison recorded the biggest increase in wealth in May. His fortune jumped by an impressive $71 billion, taking his net worth to an estimated $276 billion. The rise was largely driven by strong investor confidence in Oracle’s expanding role in AI infrastructure.
Michael Dell, founder of Dell Technologies, was the second-biggest gainer of the month. His wealth increased by $67 billion as the AI-driven rally boosted Dell Technologies’ valuation. Both Ellison and Dell moved ahead of Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg in the rankings. Zuckerberg slipped to seventh place despite adding $7 billion to his fortune. Shares of Meta, the parent company of Facebook, rose only 3 per cent, lagging behind several other major technology companies. At 41 years old, Zuckerberg remains the youngest person among the world’s 10 richest people.
Elon Musk continues to hold the title of the world’s richest person by a wide margin. In May, Musk added another $53 billion to his fortune, the third-largest increase among billionaires. His total net worth is now estimated at $835 billion.
French luxury goods magnate Bernard Arnault is the highest-ranked non-American on the list. After dropping out of the top 10 for the first time in three years in April, Arnault climbed back to ninth place following a 4 per cent rise in shares of LVMH. Meanwhile, former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer returned to the top 10 after falling out in February, securing the 10th position as Microsoft shares gained 10 per cent.
|Rank
|Name
|Net Worth (in USD)
|Source
|1.
|Elon Musk
|835 billion
|SpaceX, Tesla
|2.
|Larry Page
|309 billion
|3.
|Sergey Brin
|285 billion
|4.
|Jeff Bezos
|277 billion
|Amazon
|5.
|Larry Ellison
|276 billion
|Oracle
|6.
|Michael Dell
|244 billion
|Dell Technologies
|7.
|Mark Zuckerberg
|217 billion
|Meta (Facebook)
|8.
|Jensen Huang
|182 billion
|Semiconductors
|9.
|Bernard Arnault
|148 billion
|LVMH
|10.
|Steve Ballmer
|141 billion
|Microsoft
Source: Forbes