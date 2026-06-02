Top 10 richest people in June 2026: Oracle’s Larry Ellison gains $71 billion, Elon Musk tops list

Top 10 richest people in the world in June 2026: The world’s richest people have become even wealthier as artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, and technology infrastructure continue to drive stock market gains. Together, the top billionaires now hold nearly $2.9 trillion in wealth. Much of this increase came over the past month as technology stocks surged amid growing investments in AI.

According to Forbes’ latest billionaires ranking released in June 2026, Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison recorded the biggest increase in wealth in May. His fortune jumped by an impressive $71 billion, taking his net worth to an estimated $276 billion. The rise was largely driven by strong investor confidence in Oracle’s expanding role in AI infrastructure.