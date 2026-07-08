Top 10 richest people: As Elon Musk became first trillionaire, others lost $181 billion

Top 10 richest people in the world July 2026: Elon Musk made history in June by becoming the world’s first trillionaire after SpaceX went public, significantly increasing the value of his holdings in the company. The listing added an estimated $218 billion to Musk’s wealth over the past 30 days, taking his net worth to around $1.053 trillion as of July 1, 2026.

While Musk’s fortune surged, the other nine people on the list collectively lost about $181 billion during the same period, as a broad technology stock sell-off pushed the Nasdaq down nearly 3 per cent.

Musk has since lost his trillionaire status after SpaceX and Tesla shares fell, in line with a broader decline in technology stocks. The Bloomberg Billionaires Index valued his fortune at $957 billion on Tuesday.