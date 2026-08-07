Top 10 richest people in the world: Jeff Bezos third-richest; Musk loses $363 billion

Elon Musk briefly made history as the world’s first trillionaire after SpaceX went public on June 12. However, that milestone was short-lived. A sharp fall in SpaceX’s share price in July wiped out a big portion of his wealth, making it the biggest monthly loss ever recorded for an individual.
By August 1, Musk’s net worth had dropped by $363 billion, bringing it down to an estimated $690 billion—his lowest level since December 2025. The decline alone was larger than the total fortunes of each of the world’s next nine richest people. In comparison, the second-richest person, Larry Page, saw his wealth rise by $1 billion to an estimated $292 billion.
The biggest reason behind Musk’s loss was the performance of SpaceX. After jumping as much as 67 per cent above its IPO price in June, the company’s stock fell 37 per cent in July. Since Musk owns a 38 per cent stake in SpaceX, the drop reduced the value of his holdings by about $320 billion, leaving his stake worth an estimated $552 billion.
While Musk had a difficult month, Jeff Bezos emerged as July’s biggest gainer. The Amazon founder added $29 billion to his fortune as Amazon shares climbed 14 per cent. His net worth reached an estimated $278 billion, helping him rise to become the world’s third-richest person for the first time since March.
Bezos overtook Google’s co-founder Sergey Brin, who slipped to fourth place despite adding $1 billion to his wealth. Brin’s fortune now stands at an estimated $269 billion.
After Musk, the biggest decline was recorded by Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison. His wealth fell by $24 billion to an estimated $168 billion after Oracle shares dropped 11 per cent during the month. The fall pushed him from seventh to eighth place, allowing Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang to move ahead. Huang’s net worth increased by $1 billion to an estimated $174 billion.
Apart from Bezos and Brin changing positions, the rest of the top 10 rankings remained unchanged. Michael Dell, ranked fifth, also saw his wealth shrink by $6 billion, leaving him with an estimated $229 billion. Besides Bezos, the only members of the top 10 to post gains in July were Larry Page, Sergey Brin and Jensen Huang.
Together, the world’s 10 richest people were worth an estimated $2.6 trillion as of August 1, down $368 billion from the previous month. Every person in the top 10 is a man, and each has a fortune of at least $145 billion, slightly lower than the $148 billion minimum recorded a month earlier.
|Rank
|Name
|Net Worth (in USD)
|Source
|Citizenship
|1.
|Elon Musk
|690 billion
|SpaceX, Tesla
|United States
|2.
|Larry Page
|292 billion
|United States
|3.
|Jeff Bezos
|278 billion
|Amazon
|United States
|4.
|Sergey Brin
|269 billion
|United States
|5.
|Michael Dell
|229 billion
|Dell Technologies
|United States
|6.
|Mark Zuckerberg
|191 billion
|META
|United States
|7.
|Jensen Huang
|174 billion
|Semiconductors
|United States
|8.
|Larry Ellison
|168 billion
|Oracle
|United States
|9.
|Bernard Arnault
|146 billion
|LVMH
|France
|10.
|Warren Buffet
|145 billion
|Berkshire Hathaway
|United States
Source: Forbes