Top 10 richest people in the world: Jeff Bezos third-richest; Musk loses $363 billion

Top richest people in the world: Bezos overtook Google’s co-founder Sergey Brin, who slipped to fourth place despite adding $1 billion to his wealth.

Elon Musk briefly made history as the world’s first trillionaire after SpaceX went public on June 12. However, that milestone was short-lived. A sharp fall in SpaceX’s share price in July wiped out a big portion of his wealth, making it the biggest monthly loss ever recorded for an individual.

By August 1, Musk’s net worth had dropped by $363 billion, bringing it down to an estimated $690 billion—his lowest level since December 2025. The decline alone was larger than the total fortunes of each of the world’s next nine richest people. In comparison, the second-richest person, Larry Page, saw his wealth rise by $1 billion to an estimated $292 billion.