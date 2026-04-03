Top 10 richest people in the world: Elon Musk loses $22 billion, Jeff Bezos overtakes Sergey Brin

A member of America’s richest family ranks among the planet’s 10 wealthiest people for the first time in at least three years.

Top 10 richest people in the world (April 2026): March proved challenging for billionaires, as both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq fell nearly 5 per cent amid the West Asia conflict. Nine of the world’s 10 richest people entered April poorer than they were at the start of March, with their combined fortunes declining by more than $100 billion to a total of $2.5 trillion as of April 1 at 12 am Eastern time.

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According to Forbes, all 10 are men, each with a net worth of at least $142 billion as of April 1, down from $148 billion last month.

Even more notable is the shake-up at the top, as only four members of last month’s top 10 retained their ranks, including the world’s richest person, Elon Musk, and No. 2 Sergey Brin. Despite holding their positions, Musk and Brin were two of the five top 10 members who each lost at least $20 billion over the past month. Musk’s fortune fell by $22 billion to $817 billion, keeping him more than three times as wealthy as his runner-up, Brin, whose net worth declined by $20 billion to $237 billion.