Bloomberg Billionaires Index: TikTok founder overtakes Mukesh Ambani to become Asia’s second-richest person; see top 10

Bloomberg Billionaires Index 2026: ByteDance co-founder Zhang Yiming has overtaken Mukesh Ambani to become Asia’s second-richest person, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Zhang’s net worth has risen to $92.8 billion, making him the richest individual in China.
Bloomberg noted that Zhang’s wealth has increased more than seven times since March 2019, when the publication first began tracking his fortune at $13 billion. The sharp rise is largely linked to ByteDance’s growing global business and its expansion in artificial intelligence.
Two major factors have contributed to this growth. TikTok continues to perform strongly worldwide as a leading short-video platform, while ByteDance’s AI chatbot, Doubao, has become the most popular AI chatbot in China, attracting more than 300 million monthly users, according to Bloomberg.
ByteDance is also investing heavily in artificial intelligence. The company is reportedly discussing spending up to $70 billion in 2026 as it seeks to strengthen its position in China’s AI industry and compete with leading American technology companies globally.
Following Bloomberg’s reassessment of ByteDance’s value, Zhang’s personal fortune increased by more than $24 billion.
As a result, Mukesh Ambani has slipped to third place among Asia’s richest people on Bloomberg’s rankings, with a net worth of $86.9 billion. Gautam Adani remains Asia’s wealthiest person with a fortune of $117.4 billion. Japan’s Tadashi Yanai and Masayoshi Son round out the top five, with net worths of $72.5 billion and $72.0 billion, respectively.
However, Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaires List presents a different ranking. According to Forbes, Mukesh Ambani remains the richest person in Asia with a net worth of $89.5 billion, while Gautam Adani is second with $86.3 billion. Zhang Yiming is ranked third among Asia’s richest individuals by Forbes, with a fortune of $69.3 billion.
On Forbes’ global rankings, Elon Musk is the world’s richest person with a net worth of $826.1 billion. He is followed by Larry Ellison at $296 billion, while Larry Page holds third place with a fortune of $295 billion.
The richest woman on the Forbes list is Alice Walton, heir to the Walmart fortune. She ranks 16th in the world with a net worth of $120.8 billion.
|Rank
|Name
|Net Worth (in USD)
|Country
|Industry
|1.
|Gautam Adani
|117 billion
|India
|Industrial
|2.
|Zhang Yiming
|92.8 billion
|China
|Technology
|3.
|Mukesh Ambani
|86.9 billion
|India
|Energy
|4.
|Tadashi Yanai
|72.5 billion
|Japan
|Retail
|5.
|Masayoshi Son
|72.0 billion
|Japan
|Technology
|6.
|Zeng Yuqun
|69.4 billion
|Hong Kong
|Industrial
|7.
|Zhong Shanshan
|64.9 billion
|China
|Diversified
|8.
|Ma Huateng
|56.2 billion
|China
|Technology
|9.
|Li Ka-shing
|46.3 billion
|Hong Kong
|Real Estate
|10.
|Jack Ma
|43.4 billion
|China
|Technology
Source: Bloomberg Billionaires Index