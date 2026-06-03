Bloomberg Billionaires Index: TikTok founder overtakes Mukesh Ambani to become Asia’s second-richest person; see top 10

Top 10 richest people in Asia: Mukesh Ambani has slipped to third place among Asia’s richest people on Bloomberg’s rankings, with a net worth of $86.9 billion.

Bloomberg Billionaires Index 2026: ByteDance co-founder Zhang Yiming has overtaken Mukesh Ambani to become Asia’s second-richest person, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Zhang’s net worth has risen to $92.8 billion, making him the richest individual in China.

Bloomberg noted that Zhang’s wealth has increased more than seven times since March 2019, when the publication first began tracking his fortune at $13 billion. The sharp rise is largely linked to ByteDance’s growing global business and its expansion in artificial intelligence.

Two major factors have contributed to this growth. TikTok continues to perform strongly worldwide as a leading short-video platform, while ByteDance’s AI chatbot, Doubao, has become the most popular AI chatbot in China, attracting more than 300 million monthly users, according to Bloomberg.