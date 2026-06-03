Bloomberg Billionaires Index: TikTok founder overtakes Mukesh Ambani to become Asia’s second-richest person; see top 10

Top 10 richest people in Asia: According to the new Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Gautam Adani remains Asia’s wealthiest person with a fortune of $117.4 billion.

By: Trends Desk
3 min readNew DelhiJun 3, 2026 06:04 PM IST
Bloomberg Billionaires Index 2026: Top 10 richest people in AsiaTop 10 richest people in Asia: Mukesh Ambani has slipped to third place among Asia’s richest people on Bloomberg’s rankings, with a net worth of $86.9 billion.
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Bloomberg Billionaires Index 2026: ByteDance co-founder Zhang Yiming has overtaken Mukesh Ambani to become Asia’s second-richest person, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Zhang’s net worth has risen to $92.8 billion, making him the richest individual in China.

Bloomberg noted that Zhang’s wealth has increased more than seven times since March 2019, when the publication first began tracking his fortune at $13 billion. The sharp rise is largely linked to ByteDance’s growing global business and its expansion in artificial intelligence.

Two major factors have contributed to this growth. TikTok continues to perform strongly worldwide as a leading short-video platform, while ByteDance’s AI chatbot, Doubao, has become the most popular AI chatbot in China, attracting more than 300 million monthly users, according to Bloomberg.

ByteDance is also investing heavily in artificial intelligence. The company is reportedly discussing spending up to $70 billion in 2026 as it seeks to strengthen its position in China’s AI industry and compete with leading American technology companies globally.

Following Bloomberg’s reassessment of ByteDance’s value, Zhang’s personal fortune increased by more than $24 billion.

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As a result, Mukesh Ambani has slipped to third place among Asia’s richest people on Bloomberg’s rankings, with a net worth of $86.9 billion. Gautam Adani remains Asia’s wealthiest person with a fortune of $117.4 billion. Japan’s Tadashi Yanai and Masayoshi Son round out the top five, with net worths of $72.5 billion and $72.0 billion, respectively.

However, Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaires List presents a different ranking. According to Forbes, Mukesh Ambani remains the richest person in Asia with a net worth of $89.5 billion, while Gautam Adani is second with $86.3 billion. Zhang Yiming is ranked third among Asia’s richest individuals by Forbes, with a fortune of $69.3 billion.

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On Forbes’ global rankings, Elon Musk is the world’s richest person with a net worth of $826.1 billion. He is followed by Larry Ellison at $296 billion, while Larry Page holds third place with a fortune of $295 billion.

The richest woman on the Forbes list is Alice Walton, heir to the Walmart fortune. She ranks 16th in the world with a net worth of $120.8 billion.

Top 10 richest people in Asia

Rank Name Net Worth (in USD) Country Industry
1. Gautam Adani 117 billion India Industrial
2. Zhang Yiming 92.8 billion China Technology
3. Mukesh Ambani 86.9 billion India Energy
4. Tadashi Yanai 72.5 billion Japan Retail
5. Masayoshi Son 72.0 billion Japan Technology
6. Zeng Yuqun 69.4 billion Hong Kong Industrial
7. Zhong Shanshan 64.9 billion China Diversified
8. Ma Huateng 56.2 billion China Technology
9. Li Ka-shing 46.3 billion Hong Kong Real Estate
10. Jack Ma 43.4 billion China Technology

Source: Bloomberg Billionaires Index

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