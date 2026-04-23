Top 10 richest countries in 2026: Norway and Ireland lead; check where India stands

Top 10 richest countries in 2026: Europe continues to lead global wealth rankings, but defining a “rich country” isn’t as straightforward as it sounds. It depends a lot on how you measure prosperity—and whether that wealth actually reaches people.
According to a report by HelloSafe, relying only on GDP per capita can give a misleading picture. That metric assumes income is evenly distributed, which is often not the case.
According to the report, Ireland’s GDP per capita is about $150,000 (adjusted for purchasing power), but this figure is heavily influenced by multinational companies like Apple, Google, and Pfizer. In reality, there’s roughly a $70,000 gap per person between economic output and what households actually earn.
To address this, HelloSafe created a “prosperity index”, which scores over 50 countries out of 100. It combines data from institutions like the International Monetary Fund, World Bank, United Nations Development Programme, Eurostat, and Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development. Instead of just income, it also considers inequality and broader social factors.
Using this method, European nations dominate the rankings. Norway takes the top spot, backed by the world’s highest gross national income (GNI) and a well-balanced social system. Ireland comes in second, while Luxembourg is third after previously holding the top position.
These countries stand out not just for their economic strength but also for strong social outcomes. Iceland, ranked fifth, performs well thanks to high human development and low poverty levels.
Outside Europe, results are more mixed. Singapore scores high on income but is pulled down by inequality. The United States ranks 17th due to similar issues—strong economy, but uneven distribution. France is 20th, just behind the Czech Republic, which benefits from relatively equal income levels.
Towards the lower end in Europe, countries such as Italy, Spain, and Estonia rank lower due to weaker income levels and, in Spain’s case, higher poverty.
In other regions, Seychelles leads Africa, thanks to high GDP per capita and solid development indicators, followed by Mauritius and Algeria.
In Latin America, Uruguay takes the top spot for the first time, driven by strong income levels, low poverty, and relatively equal wealth distribution. Chile and Panama follow.
In Asia, Singapore ranks highest with a score of 66.43, but its high inequality (45.9) gives it zero points on that measure. Qatar (11th globally) combines a GDP of $131,402 with the lowest HDI in the group (0.886). The United Arab Emirates (13th), South Korea (25th), Japan (27th), Israel (28th), and Saudi Arabia (30th) round out the region.
Notably, India does not feature among the top seven richest countries in Asia on this index.
|Rank
|Country
|Region
|Prosperity score (0–100)
|
1
|
Norway
|
Europe
|
77.65
|
2
|
Ireland
|
Europe
|
75.06
|
3
|
Luxembourg
|
Europe
|
74.39
|
4
|
Switzerland
|
Europe
|
72.46
|
5
|
Iceland
|
Europe
|
72.23
|
6
|
Singapore
|
Asia
|
66.43
|
7
|
Denmark
|
Europe
|
65.78
|
8
|
Netherlands
|
Europe
|
58.17
|
9
|
Belgium
|
Europe
|
54.83
|
10
|
Sweden
|
Europe
|
54.62
Source: HelloSafe’s Prosperity Index 2026