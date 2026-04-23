Top 10 richest countries in 2026: Norway and Ireland lead; check where India stands

Top 10 richest countries in 2026 Outside Europe, results are more mixed. Singapore scores high on income but is pulled down by inequality. The United States ranks 17th due to similar issues.

Top 10 richest countries in 2026: Europe continues to lead global wealth rankings, but defining a “rich country” isn’t as straightforward as it sounds. It depends a lot on how you measure prosperity—and whether that wealth actually reaches people.

According to a report by HelloSafe, relying only on GDP per capita can give a misleading picture. That metric assumes income is evenly distributed, which is often not the case.

According to the report, Ireland’s GDP per capita is about $150,000 (adjusted for purchasing power), but this figure is heavily influenced by multinational companies like Apple, Google, and Pfizer. In reality, there’s roughly a $70,000 gap per person between economic output and what households actually earn.