Forbes Celebrity Billionaires 2026 List: Top 10 richest celebrities in the world in 2026, see who is #1

Forbes Billionaires Celebrity List 2026: Forbes has released its World’s Celebrity Billionaires 2026 list, highlighting some of the biggest names in entertainment and sports who have turned their popularity into billion-dollar fortunes. The widely followed ranking looks at stars who have gone beyond performing or competing, building powerful business empires and becoming entrepreneurs in their own right.

This year, the celebrity-focused list includes 22 personalities, whose combined wealth stands at an impressive $48.1 billion. This marks a significant rise from 2025, when the list featured 18 celebrities with a total net worth of $39 billion. The sharp increase is largely due to record-breaking contracts, booming brand partnerships, and high-value endorsement deals that continue to boost earnings across industries.