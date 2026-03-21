Forbes Celebrity Billionaires 2026 List: Top 10 richest celebrities in the world in 2026, see who is #1

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Forbes Billionaires Celebrity List 2026: Forbes has released its World’s Celebrity Billionaires 2026 list, highlighting some of the biggest names in entertainment and sports who have turned their popularity into billion-dollar fortunes. The widely followed ranking looks at stars who have gone beyond performing or competing, building powerful business empires and becoming entrepreneurs in their own right.
This year, the celebrity-focused list includes 22 personalities, whose combined wealth stands at an impressive $48.1 billion. This marks a significant rise from 2025, when the list featured 18 celebrities with a total net worth of $39 billion. The sharp increase is largely due to record-breaking contracts, booming brand partnerships, and high-value endorsement deals that continue to boost earnings across industries.
Four new names have joined the billionaire club in 2026 – Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Roger Federer, Dr. Dre and James Cameron. They now share space with long-time billionaire celebrities such as Steven Spielberg, George Lucas and Oprah Winfrey, who first appeared on Forbes’ billionaire rankings in the late 1990s and early 2000s. More recent entrants like Kim Kardashian, Taylor Swift and Rihanna are also part of this exclusive group.
Forbes notes that defining a “celebrity” can be complicated, but for this list, the focus is on individuals who first became famous through their talent or public presence and later built immense wealth.
Among the newcomers, Dr. Dre ranks 22nd with an estimated net worth of $1 billion, while Beyoncé holds the 21st spot with the same fortune. Roger Federer and filmmaker James Cameron are placed higher at 18th and 19th positions, respectively, each with an estimated net worth of $1.1 billion.
Forbes Billionaire List 2026: Top 10 richest celebrities in the world
|Rank
|Celebrity
|Net Worth
|Age
|Country
|1.
|Steven Spielberg
|$7.1 billion
|79
|United States
|2.
|George Lucas
|$5.2 billion
|81
|United States
|3.
|Michael Jordan
|$4.3 billion
|63
|United States
|4.
|Vincent McMahon
|$3.6 billion
|80
|United States
|5.
|Oprah Winfrey
|$3.2 billion
|72
|United States
|6.
|Jay-Z
|$2.8 billion
|56
|United States
|7.
|Taylor Swift
|$2 billion
|36
|United States
|8.
|Kim Kardashian
|$1.9 billion
|45
|United States
|9.
|Peter Jackson
|$1.9 billion
|64
|New Zealand
|10.
|Magic Johnson
|$1.6 billion
|66
|United States
Source: Forbes’ World’s Celebrity Billionaires 2026