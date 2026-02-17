India’s top 10 richest and poorest states and UTs in FY 2025: Maharashtra leads, Arunachal last; where does Delhi rank?

10 Richest & Poorest States/UTs by GSDP in India FY2025: This year, Uttar Pradesh, with a GSDP of ₹29.7 lakh crore, has overtaken Karnataka, at ₹28.8 lakh crore, to claim the third spot in the top 10 state economy ranking.

Written by: Cherry Gupta
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 17, 2026 10:04 AM IST
India’s top 10 richest and poorest states and UTs in FY 2025India’s top 10 richest and poorest states and UTs in FY 2025: Maharashtra lead the rankings. (Image: Shutterstock)
10 States/UTs by GSDP in India FY2025: India has emerged as one of the world’s fastest-growing major economies for the fourth consecutive year, demonstrating remarkable resilience throughout 2025 despite ongoing global economic and geopolitical headwinds.

According to the Finance Ministry, India’s real GDP is projected to expand by 7.4 per cent in the current fiscal year, up from 6.5 per cent in the previous one.

The International Monetary Fund has revised its 2026 forecast upwards by 0.7 percentage points to 7.3 per cent, positioning India to overtake Japan as the world’s fourth-largest economy.

India’s states contribute significantly, with Maharashtra once again emerging as the country’s largest state economy in FY 2025.

Home to India’s financial capital, Mumbai, the state records a Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of ₹45.31 lakh crore, according to the latest current price estimates in the RBI Handbook of Statistics on Indian States.

Tamil Nadu ranks next with a GSDP of ₹31.1 lakh crore, while Karnataka occupies the fourth position.

Notably, this year, Uttar Pradesh, with a GSDP of ₹29.7 lakh crore, has overtaken Karnataka (₹28.8 lakh crore) to claim the third spot.

West Bengal, Rajasthan, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh also feature among the top 10 state economies, each crossing the ₹15 lakh crore mark. Delhi, with a GSDP of ₹12.15 lakh crore, completes the list.

At the bottom of the rankings, smaller northeastern states and Union Territories like Arunachal Pradesh (₹44,22,869 crore), Puducherry (₹52,162.67 crore), and Meghalaya (₹59,625.63 crore) are the poorest in terms of economic size.

Top 10 Indian states and UTs with the highest GSDP (current prices) in FY 2025:

India's Top 10 Richest States by GSDP
FY 2024-25 (Current Prices)
#1
Maharashtra
₹45.32
Lakh Crore
#2
Tamil Nadu
₹31.19
Lakh Crore
#3
Uttar Pradesh
₹29.78
Lakh Crore
#4
Karnataka
₹28.84
Lakh Crore
#5
West Bengal
₹18.15
Lakh Crore
#6
Rajasthan
₹17.04
Lakh Crore
#7
Telangana
₹16.41
Lakh Crore
#8
Andhra Pradesh
₹15.93
Lakh Crore
#9
Madhya Pradesh
₹15.03
Lakh Crore
#10
Delhi
₹12.15
Lakh Crore
Source: RBI Handbook of Statistics on Indian States
Top 10 Indian states and UTs with the lowest GSDP (current prices) in FY 2025:

India's Bottom 10 States by GSDP
FY 2024-25 (Current Prices)
#1
Arunachal Pradesh
₹4,423
Crore
#2
Tripura
₹8,968
Crore
#3
Himachal Pradesh
₹23,169
Crore
#4
Jammu & Kashmir
₹26,246
Crore
#5
Uttarakhand
₹37,824
Crore
#6
Jharkhand
₹51,626
Crore
#7
Chhattisgarh
₹56,788
Crore
#8
Assam
₹64,367
Crore
#9
Punjab
₹83,864
Crore
#10
Odisha
₹89,004
Crore
Source: RBI Handbook of Statistics on Indian States
