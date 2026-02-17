India’s top 10 richest and poorest states and UTs in FY 2025: Maharashtra leads, Arunachal last; where does Delhi rank?

India’s top 10 richest and poorest states and UTs in FY 2025: Maharashtra lead the rankings. (Image: Shutterstock)

10 States/UTs by GSDP in India FY2025: India has emerged as one of the world’s fastest-growing major economies for the fourth consecutive year, demonstrating remarkable resilience throughout 2025 despite ongoing global economic and geopolitical headwinds.

According to the Finance Ministry, India’s real GDP is projected to expand by 7.4 per cent in the current fiscal year, up from 6.5 per cent in the previous one.

The International Monetary Fund has revised its 2026 forecast upwards by 0.7 percentage points to 7.3 per cent, positioning India to overtake Japan as the world’s fourth-largest economy.

India’s states contribute significantly, with Maharashtra once again emerging as the country’s largest state economy in FY 2025.