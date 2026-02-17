India’s top 10 richest and poorest states and UTs in FY 2025: Maharashtra leads, Arunachal last; where does Delhi rank?

10 States/UTs by GSDP in India FY2025: India has emerged as one of the world’s fastest-growing major economies for the fourth consecutive year, demonstrating remarkable resilience throughout 2025 despite ongoing global economic and geopolitical headwinds.
According to the Finance Ministry, India’s real GDP is projected to expand by 7.4 per cent in the current fiscal year, up from 6.5 per cent in the previous one.
The International Monetary Fund has revised its 2026 forecast upwards by 0.7 percentage points to 7.3 per cent, positioning India to overtake Japan as the world’s fourth-largest economy.
India’s states contribute significantly, with Maharashtra once again emerging as the country’s largest state economy in FY 2025.
Home to India’s financial capital, Mumbai, the state records a Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of ₹45.31 lakh crore, according to the latest current price estimates in the RBI Handbook of Statistics on Indian States.
Tamil Nadu ranks next with a GSDP of ₹31.1 lakh crore, while Karnataka occupies the fourth position.
Notably, this year, Uttar Pradesh, with a GSDP of ₹29.7 lakh crore, has overtaken Karnataka (₹28.8 lakh crore) to claim the third spot.
West Bengal, Rajasthan, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh also feature among the top 10 state economies, each crossing the ₹15 lakh crore mark. Delhi, with a GSDP of ₹12.15 lakh crore, completes the list.
At the bottom of the rankings, smaller northeastern states and Union Territories like Arunachal Pradesh (₹44,22,869 crore), Puducherry (₹52,162.67 crore), and Meghalaya (₹59,625.63 crore) are the poorest in terms of economic size.
Data Source: RBI Handbook of Statistics on Indian States
Data Source: RBI Handbook of Statistics on Indian States
Goa's Dabolim airport may be converted into a naval base, causing worry among leaders and stakeholders. The airport is vital for tourism and the economy, and the government denies any closure plans. However, concerns remain as the airport's location and role in the state's development are significant.