Top 10 restaurants in the world 2026: American fast-food brands dominate, with McDonald’s leading the list

According to the Brand Finance Restaurants 25 2026 report, the world’s 25 most valuable restaurant brands reached a record combined brand value of $190.1 billion this year.

Written by: Cherry Gupta
Feb 10, 2026
Top 10 restaurants Brands in 2026: 9 US-based fast food restaurant chain dominate the list. (Image: BigCity)Top 10 Restaurant Brands in 2026: 9 US-based fast food restaurant chain dominate the list. (Image: BigCity Promotions)
Top 10 restaurants in the world 2026: The global restaurant sector continues to grow in value, driven by store expansions and the normalisation of takeout, delivery, and quick-service dining, despite increasing pressure on brand strength in several key markets, according to the Brand Finance Restaurants 25 2026 report.

Released last Thursday, the report noted that the world’s 25 most valuable restaurant brands reached a record combined brand value of $190.1 billion this year.

In 2026, the global restaurants sector continues to grow in value, supported by store expansions and the normalisation of takeout, delivery, and quick-service dining

The combined brand value of the top 10 restaurant brands also increased by around 20 per cent compared with 2015, when the first Brand Finance Restaurants 25 report was published.

McDonald’s reclaimed the top position in 2026, with its brand value rising 5 per cent to $42.6 billion.

The growth was driven primarily by the company’s extensive global footprint and stable franchise revenues.

Starbucks ranked second with a brand value of $37 billion, despite a 4 per cent decline attributed to rising competition in several key international markets.

Chick-fil-A emerged as one of the strongest performers, climbing from eighth to fifth place, with the brand recording a 44 per cent increase in value to $8.1 billion, supported by record revenues, continued expansion, and strong customer loyalty.

Tim Hortons stood out as the only non-American brand in the top tier, ranking sixth.  The Canadian chain saw a 9 per cent increase in brand value to $7.5 billion, supported by its strong domestic market presence.

In contrast, Taco Bell fell three places to eighth, with its brand value remaining flat at $6.9 billion as its value-led offers constrained growth.

Wendy’s also noted a 4 per cent decline in brand value to $5 billion, driven by store closures.

Notably, US-based fast-food chains continue to dominate the top five restaurant brands, with their rankings remaining unchanged.

Top 10 most valuable restaurant brands worldwide in 2026:

Top 10 Most Valuable Restaurant Brands 2026
Brand Finance Restaurants 25 Report • Global Rankings
$190.1B
Top 25 Combined Value
20%
Growth Since 2015
9 of 10
US Brands Dominate
#1
McDonald's
🇺🇸 United States
Brand Value 2026
$42.6B
AAA Rating
#2
Starbucks
🇺🇸 United States
Brand Value 2026
$37.0B
AA Rating
#3
KFC
🇺🇸 United States
Brand Value 2026
$16.5B
AAA Rating
#4
Subway
🇺🇸 United States
Brand Value 2026
$9.5B
AA- Rating
#5
Chick-fil-A
🇺🇸 United States
Brand Value 2026
$8.1B
AAA Rating • ↑44%
#6
Tim Hortons
🇨🇦 Canada
Brand Value 2026
$7.5B
AA- Rating • Only non-US
#7
Domino's Pizza
🇺🇸 United States
Brand Value 2026
$7.1B
AAA- Rating
#8
Taco Bell
🇺🇸 United States
Brand Value 2026
$6.9B
AA+ Rating
#9
Wendy's
🇺🇸 United States
Brand Value 2026
$5.0B
AA+ Rating • ↓4%
#10
Burger King
🇺🇸 United States
Brand Value 2026
$4.8B
AA Rating
Source: Brand Finance Restaurants 25 2026 Report • McDonald's reclaims #1 position with +5% growth
Brand Finance: Restaurants 25 2026

Brand Finance Restaurants 25 2026 Most Valuable and Strongest Restaurant Brands – Brand Finance Restaurants 25 2026

Feb 10: Latest News
