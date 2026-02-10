Top 10 restaurants in the world 2026: American fast-food brands dominate, with McDonald’s leading the list

Top 10 restaurants in the world 2026: The global restaurant sector continues to grow in value, driven by store expansions and the normalisation of takeout, delivery, and quick-service dining, despite increasing pressure on brand strength in several key markets, according to the Brand Finance Restaurants 25 2026 report.
Released last Thursday, the report noted that the world’s 25 most valuable restaurant brands reached a record combined brand value of $190.1 billion this year.
In 2026, the global restaurants sector continues to grow in value, supported by store expansions and the normalisation of takeout, delivery, and quick-service dining
The combined brand value of the top 10 restaurant brands also increased by around 20 per cent compared with 2015, when the first Brand Finance Restaurants 25 report was published.
McDonald’s reclaimed the top position in 2026, with its brand value rising 5 per cent to $42.6 billion.
The growth was driven primarily by the company’s extensive global footprint and stable franchise revenues.
Starbucks ranked second with a brand value of $37 billion, despite a 4 per cent decline attributed to rising competition in several key international markets.
Chick-fil-A emerged as one of the strongest performers, climbing from eighth to fifth place, with the brand recording a 44 per cent increase in value to $8.1 billion, supported by record revenues, continued expansion, and strong customer loyalty.
Tim Hortons stood out as the only non-American brand in the top tier, ranking sixth. The Canadian chain saw a 9 per cent increase in brand value to $7.5 billion, supported by its strong domestic market presence.
In contrast, Taco Bell fell three places to eighth, with its brand value remaining flat at $6.9 billion as its value-led offers constrained growth.
Wendy’s also noted a 4 per cent decline in brand value to $5 billion, driven by store closures.
Notably, US-based fast-food chains continue to dominate the top five restaurant brands, with their rankings remaining unchanged.
