Top 10 restaurants in the world 2026: American fast-food brands dominate, with McDonald’s leading the list

Top 10 restaurants in the world 2026: The global restaurant sector continues to grow in value, driven by store expansions and the normalisation of takeout, delivery, and quick-service dining, despite increasing pressure on brand strength in several key markets, according to the Brand Finance Restaurants 25 2026 report.

Released last Thursday, the report noted that the world’s 25 most valuable restaurant brands reached a record combined brand value of $190.1 billion this year.

The combined brand value of the top 10 restaurant brands also increased by around 20 per cent compared with 2015, when the first Brand Finance Restaurants 25 report was published.