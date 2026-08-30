Top 10 Quietest Islands in the World 2026: How India’s Havelock Island made the list

Quietest islands for a peaceful vacation in 2026: BookRetreats.com has released an index ranking the world’s quietest islands. As international travel has become much more frequent and accessible, popular tourist spots have become extremely crowded and subject to excessive noise levels.

The website’s Unspoilt Index evaluated destinations across six key factors: population density, naturalness, airport noise, main road density, night-sky brightness, and coastal accessibility.

Stewart Island in New Zealand claimed the No. 1 spot with a score of 94.6 out of 100. It is the third-largest island in New Zealand and one of the least-known islands globally. It is also the world’s southernmost International Dark Sky Sanctuary and one of the few places in the country where tourists can observe the Aurora Australis virtually free from artificial light. Only 2.3 per cent of the island registers any light pollution at all.