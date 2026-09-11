Top 10 performing banks in the world in 2026: Singaporean banks sweep top 2 positions; HDFC Bank at No. 3

Global Top-Performing Banks 2026 List: Forbes recently released the report for ‘Top Performing Banks in the World in 2026’ in collaboration with market research firm Statista.

The business magazine also mentioned that the ranking is a first, as it was obtained on the basis of objective financial data through data providers like the S&P Capital IQ platform. The data was also obtained through desk research and submissions from different banks to Forbes.com. This helped keep the information released up to date.

Eligibility criteria for inclusion in this ranking required banks to be licensed deposit-taking institutions whose core business relied on lending to retail or corporate clients, report under reconcilable national accounting standards, publish financial statements for the most recent fully available and audited fiscal year, provide a minimum of three consecutive years of financial data, and possess more than $3 billion in assets.