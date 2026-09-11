Top 10 performing banks in the world in 2026: Singaporean banks sweep top 2 positions; HDFC Bank at No. 3

Global Top-Performing Banks 2026 List: Forbes recently released the report for ‘Top Performing Banks in the World in 2026’ in collaboration with market research firm Statista.
The business magazine also mentioned that the ranking is a first, as it was obtained on the basis of objective financial data through data providers like the S&P Capital IQ platform. The data was also obtained through desk research and submissions from different banks to Forbes.com. This helped keep the information released up to date.
Eligibility criteria for inclusion in this ranking required banks to be licensed deposit-taking institutions whose core business relied on lending to retail or corporate clients, report under reconcilable national accounting standards, publish financial statements for the most recent fully available and audited fiscal year, provide a minimum of three consecutive years of financial data, and possess more than $3 billion in assets.
The final bank rankings were calculated using four core metrics: profitability (30 per cent), capital and funding resilience (25 per cent), asset quality and efficiency (25 per cent), and growth and earnings quality (20 per cent). Prior to calculating the final scores, eligible banks were divided into six asset-size tiers to ensure fair performance comparisons within their specific peer groups.
These tiers spanned from global giants in Tier 1 (over $500 billion in assets) down to small institutions in Tier 6 ($3 billion to $10 billion). In between were large banks in Tier 2 ($100 to $500 billion), upper mid-size banks in Tier 3 ($50 to $100 billion), mid-size banks in Tier 4 ($20 to $50 billion), and lower mid-size banks in Tier 5 ($10 to $20 billion).
Singaporean banks OCBC ($525B) and DCB ($698B) topped the list, ranking No. 1 and No. 2, respectively. HDFC Bank ($518B), the only Indian bank in the top 10, ranked No. 3. China Merchants Bank, JPMorgan Chase, and Nordea Bank ranked No. 4, 5, and 6, respectively. Wells Fargo, UniCredit, and PNC Financial Services ranked seventh, eighth, and ninth, respectively. Rabobank closed out the top 10.
The World’s Top Performing Banks list 2026 includes 500 banks from 89 nations, reflecting strong operational performance globally.
(Note: A definitive statement for each bank has not been released, as the ranking is based solely on objective financial data)
|Rank
|Bank
|CEO
|Assets ($B)
|Headquarters
|1
|OCBC
|Tan Teck Long
|525
|Singapore
|2
|DBS
|Tan Su Shan
|698
|Singapore
|3
|HDFC Bank
|Kapila Deshapriya
|518
|Mumbai, India
|4
|China Merchants Bank
|Wang Xiaoqing (President)
|2,000
|Shenzhen, China
|5
|JPMorgan Chase
|Jamie Dimon
|4,900
|New York, US
|6
|Nordea Bank
|Frank Vang Jensen
|782
|Helsinki, Finland
|7
|Wells Fargo
|Charlie Scharf
|2,200
|San Francisco, US
|8
|UniCredit
|Andrea Orcel
|1000
|Milan, Italy
|9
|PNC Financial Services
|William Stanton Demchak
|603
|Pittsburgh, US
|10
|Rabobank
|Stefaan Decraene
|741
|Utrecht, Netherlands