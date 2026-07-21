Top 10 Oil Producing Countries in the World: USA leads, Kuwait closes list

Top 10 Oil Producing Countries in the World (2026): The US leads the world in oil production, followed by giants like Russia and Saudi Arabia. Discover the full top 10 list and how Kuwait closes the ranking.

Written by: Aanya Mehta
2 min readUpdated: Jul 21, 2026 04:16 PM IST
oil Top 10 Oil Producing Countries in the World: USA leads, Kuwait closes list. (Credit: unsplash)
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 Top 10 Oil Producing Countries in the World (2026): According to the Energy Information Administration,  the world still consumes more than 100 million barrels of oil every day. Petroleum fuels various modes of transportation including aircraft, trucks, and vessels while serving as a key ingredient in plastics, chemicals, fertilizers, pharmaceuticals, and many unheralded everyday goods.

In January 2026, worldwide oil output reached an average of 84.5 million barrels per day. The top ten producing nations generated roughly 73% of this global supply, while OPEC’s eleven member states contributed nearly 32%.

Overall, the broader OPEC and alliance, comprising OPEC members and allied non-OPEC producers, represented approximately 55% of total crude production.

Also Read | Iran claims strikes on US bases in Bahrain, Kuwait; says two oil tankers stopped in Hormuz

Forbes released data (from Energy Information Administration) for the top 10 countries that produce the most oil around the world. USA led the list by bagging the title for the most oil producing country in the world.

It was followed by Russia, Saudi Arabia, Canada and Iraq at no. 2, 3, 4 and 5 respectively. China and Iran followed at No. 6 and 7 respectively. At No. 8 stood UAE and Brazil stood at No. 9. Kuwait closed the list.

oil Kuwait remains a major global player due to its massive crude reserves that can sustain production for nearly a century. (Credit: unsplash)

Additionally, it is important to highlight that although Kuwait appears at the end of this ranking, it remains a major global player when evaluated by its petroleum reserves.

The nation possesses an estimated 101.5 billion barrels of crude oil, an amount sufficient to sustain its present extraction rates for approximately 100 years. Furthermore, its underground reserves rank among the most inexpensive to extract globally.

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Even so, Kuwait’s overall output has dropped below its historical standard of nearly 3 million barrels per day. The entire energy sector is state-controlled under the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation, with crude oil generating about 90% of both government income and national export earnings.

Top 10 Oil Producing Countries in the World:

Rank Country
1 USA
2 Russia
3 Saudi Arabia
4 Canada
5 Iraq
6 China
7 Iran
8 UAE
9 Brazil
10 Kuwait

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