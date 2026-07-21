Top 10 Oil Producing Countries in the World: USA leads, Kuwait closes list

Top 10 Oil Producing Countries in the World (2026): According to the Energy Information Administration, the world still consumes more than 100 million barrels of oil every day. Petroleum fuels various modes of transportation including aircraft, trucks, and vessels while serving as a key ingredient in plastics, chemicals, fertilizers, pharmaceuticals, and many unheralded everyday goods.

In January 2026, worldwide oil output reached an average of 84.5 million barrels per day. The top ten producing nations generated roughly 73% of this global supply, while OPEC’s eleven member states contributed nearly 32%.

Overall, the broader OPEC and alliance, comprising OPEC members and allied non-OPEC producers, represented approximately 55% of total crude production.