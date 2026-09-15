Top 10 Most walkable cities in the world in 2026: Spain’s Cordoba No 1; Nagasaki, Hiroshima follow

World’s most walkable cities list: A travel website has prepared a list of the world’s top 10 most walkable cities after taking into account walking time, total steps, average elevation, pollution, crime, safety, population density, distance between attractions, and wheelchair accessibility, among other factors.

Skyscanner used its flight data to prepare the index and shortlisted 30 up-and-coming destinations. Well-known European destinations like Berlin and Dubrovnik were excluded to focus on places still flying under the radar.

The following are the cities that ranked top 10 on the list:

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1. Cordoba, Spain

Historically, Cordoba was a major Roman city. It is best known for its vast Mosque-Cathedral, La Mezquita. One can also explore the old Jewish quarter of La Juderia, the courtyards of Palacio de Viana and the gardens of the Alcazar de los Reyes Cristianos. The city has about 29 walking trails, with the main attractions just 26 minutes apart on foot.

2. Nagasaki, Japan Yes, you heard that right. This Japanese city, one of the important historic sites from World War II, is No. 2 on the list. Other than the famous Atomic Bomb Museum, one can walk to the Peace Park, Glover Garden, and Yosakoi Sasebo Festival (in October), Kyosho’s largest yosakoi dance event, which is 90 minutes away by bus. It also has the lowest crime rate out of the top 10 cities listed here. 3. Hiroshima, Japan Hiroshima attracts a mixed crowd, whether it is for lively entertainment or an easygoing riverside visit. Main attractions include Peace Memorial Park and Okonomimura, a multi-storey building with more than 20 stalls cooking Hiroshima-style okonomiyaki (the city’s famous savoury pancake).

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4. Reggio Calabria, Italy

The most skipped city, according to Skyscanner, it faces Sicily across the Strait of Messina, with beaches and views of Mount Etna. The compact centre is especially made for exploring on foot. Main attractions include the Lungomare Falcomatà waterfront and the Nazionale della Magna Grecia, along with being only 25 minutes apart. The city also scores high for air quality.

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5. Monte Carlo, Monaco

Famous for its casinos and Grand Prix, this city is worth exploring on foot. Main attractions include the views from Rue des Remparts and the Palais Princier de Monaco. The city limit is less than 0.44 kilometres, with an approximate walking time of 36 minutes between main attractions.

6. Tartu, Estonia

Estonia Town Hall in Tartu is a popular tourist attraction in the city. (Picture credit: wikimedia commons) Estonia Town Hall in Tartu is a popular tourist attraction in the city. (Picture credit: wikimedia commons)