Top 10 Most walkable cities in the world in 2026: Spain’s Cordoba No 1; Nagasaki, Hiroshima follow

World’s most walkable cities list: A travel website has prepared a list of the world’s top 10 most walkable cities after taking into account walking time, total steps, average elevation, pollution, crime, safety, population density, distance between attractions, and wheelchair accessibility, among other factors.
Skyscanner used its flight data to prepare the index and shortlisted 30 up-and-coming destinations. Well-known European destinations like Berlin and Dubrovnik were excluded to focus on places still flying under the radar.
The following are the cities that ranked top 10 on the list:
Historically, Cordoba was a major Roman city. It is best known for its vast Mosque-Cathedral, La Mezquita. One can also explore the old Jewish quarter of La Juderia, the courtyards of Palacio de Viana and the gardens of the Alcazar de los Reyes Cristianos. The city has about 29 walking trails, with the main attractions just 26 minutes apart on foot.
Yes, you heard that right. This Japanese city, one of the important historic sites from World War II, is No. 2 on the list. Other than the famous Atomic Bomb Museum, one can walk to the Peace Park, Glover Garden, and Yosakoi Sasebo Festival (in October), Kyosho’s largest yosakoi dance event, which is 90 minutes away by bus. It also has the lowest crime rate out of the top 10 cities listed here.
Hiroshima attracts a mixed crowd, whether it is for lively entertainment or an easygoing riverside visit. Main attractions include Peace Memorial Park and Okonomimura, a multi-storey building with more than 20 stalls cooking Hiroshima-style okonomiyaki (the city’s famous savoury pancake).
The most skipped city, according to Skyscanner, it faces Sicily across the Strait of Messina, with beaches and views of Mount Etna. The compact centre is especially made for exploring on foot. Main attractions include the Lungomare Falcomatà waterfront and the Nazionale della Magna Grecia, along with being only 25 minutes apart. The city also scores high for air quality.
Famous for its casinos and Grand Prix, this city is worth exploring on foot. Main attractions include the views from Rue des Remparts and the Palais Princier de Monaco. The city limit is less than 0.44 kilometres, with an approximate walking time of 36 minutes between main attractions.
Popular as a university city, Tartu is Estonia’s second largest city and bagged the title for being the “European Capital of Culture in 2024”. Famous attractions include the Town Hall Square, Tartu Cathedral, and the wooden neighbourhoods of Supilinn and Karlova. University of Tartu’s botanical garden is also worth a stop for peaceful recollection. The Estonian National Museum is also a prime attraction. It also has the lowest pollution levels out of the top 10 cities listed here.
Historically known as the first major capital of the Ottoman Empire, Bursa still houses a rich heritage with crowded bazaars and mountain scenery. It is part of the Unesco World Heritage Sites, Bursa and Cumalıkızık: the Birth of the Ottoman Empire. Main attractions include the city’s thermal springs, the Grand Mosque (Ulu Camii), silk stalls of Koza Han, and the tombs of the first two Ottoman Sultans. The city also has low population density, making it easier to explore.
The capital of South Tyrol in northern Italy, the city is the gateway to the Dolomites. Significant attractions include the main square (Piazza Walther), Via dei Portici, and the South Tyrol Museum of Archaeology. It is also the safest city among the top 10 cities on this list.
The capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina, the city is popular for its mixed architecture lanes, Bascarsija, and the Latin Bridge. Two significant museums, the War Childhood Museum and the Museum of Crimes Against Humanity and Genocide (1992-1995), are good to visit to understand the city’s history.
Located in the southern part of Vancouver Island, Canada, Victoria is the capital of British Columbia. It is one of the easiest cities to explore. The main attractions in this city are Craigdarroch Castle, Emily Carr House, and Helmcken House, besides the Royal British Columbia Museum. The air quality in the city is also the highest among the top 10 cities.